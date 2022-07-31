Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again; says 'feeling fine, everything's good'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again

Highlights Biden will re-enter isolation for at least five days

He has cancelled his upcoming trips and events for the time being

Biden was scheduled to visit his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday morning

Joe Biden has again tested positive for novel coronavirus, in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an anti-viral drug. This comes nearly three days after he had tested negative and was cleared to exit the isolation. The development was confirmed by the White House.

Earlier White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor in a letter had said that Biden "has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well."

"There is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time.." he had earlier said.

In accordance with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will re-enter isolation for at least five days.

He will isolate at the White House until he tests negative.

Image Source : ANIWhite House statement on Joe Biden testing positive for COVID-19 again

After testing positive for coronavirus again, Joe Biden posted a video to give an update on his health.

Biden shared a video on his Twitter handle where he was seen standing next to his dog, Commander.

In the video, Biden said, "Hey folks, Joe Biden here. Tested positive this morning. Going to be working from home for the next couple of days."

"And I'm feeling fine, everything's good. But Commander and I got a little work to do," US President added.

Joe Biden cancels trips, other schedules

Word of Biden's positive test came — he had been negative Friday morning — just two hours after the White House announced a presidential visit to Michigan this coming Tuesday to highlight the passage of a bill to promote domestic high-tech manufacturing.

Biden had also been scheduled to visit his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday morning, where first lady Jill Biden has been staying while the president was positive.

Both trips have been cancelled as Biden has returned to isolation.

While Biden was testing negative, he returned to holding in-person indoor events and meetings with staff at the White House and was wearing a mask, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

But the president removed his mask indoors when delivering remarks on Thursday and during a meeting with CEOs on the White House complex.

Biden, 79, was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid and tested negative for the virus on Tuesday and Wednesday. He was then cleared to leave isolation while wearing a mask indoors.

His positive tests put him among the minority of those prescribed the drug to experience a rebound case of the virus.

Meanwhile, US health officials have encouraged those who test positive to consult their doctors or pharmacists to see if they should be prescribed the treatment, despite the rebound risk.

Biden is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose on March 30.

(With inputs from AP)

