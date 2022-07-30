Independence Day celebration to be subdued in Bihar due to COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Workers prepare the national flags at a workshop ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Mathura, Friday, July 29, 2022.

Highlights Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across Bihar, I-Day will be celebrated in a subdued manner

There will be no cultural events on the occasion except in Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will unfurl the National Flag at Gandhi Maidan on August 15

Independence Day news updates : Independence Day will be celebrated in a subdued manner in Bihar due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, a circular said.

Invitees from other states, besides common people from Bihar, will not be allowed to enter the flag hoisting venues. There will be no cultural events on the occasion except in Patna, the circular issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department on Friday (July 29) said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will unfurl the National Flag at Gandhi Maidan on August 15.

NCC cadets can remain present in a restricted manner, and only seven-eight tableaux will be allowed to participate in the event in the state capital.

"Barring Patna, all commissioners and district magistrates will unfurl the Tricolour on their respective office premises. It is imperative to strictly follow preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, sanitisation and avoiding large congregations during the hoisting of the National Flag," it said.

Authorities have been asked to webcast the events so that people can watch them from their homes and large gatherings can be avoided, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2022: No holiday in UP this year; schools, colleges, offices to remain open

ALSO READ: What is the difference between Republic Day and Independence Day?

Latest India News