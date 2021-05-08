India sees 4,187 deaths in new record high; 4,01,078 COVID cases in 24 hours

India on Saturday recorded 4,01,078 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,187 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,18,609 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,79,30,960. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,18,92,676, with 37,23,446 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,38,270. A total of 16,73,46,544 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
According to the ICMR, 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to May 6 with 18,26,490 samples being tested on Thursday.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|209
|16
|6030
|72
|72
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|186695
|4366
|1050160
|12749
|8519
|73
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1893
|35
|17849
|132
|60
|1
|4
|Assam
|35493
|2317
|246242
|3262
|1578
|47
|5
|Bihar
|115067
|85
|449063
|13489
|3139
|62
|6
|Chandigarh
|8505
|85
|39388
|797
|549
|8
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|131041
|204
|688918
|13624
|10158
|208
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1457
|124
|7135
|218
|4
|9
|Delhi
|91035
|406
|1183093
|19085
|18739
|341
|10
|Goa
|31716
|1964
|79189
|2175
|1557
|56
|11
|Gujarat
|146385
|1140
|503497
|13085
|8154
|119
|12
|Haryana
|115963
|121
|466420
|13584
|5299
|162
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|29513
|1757
|91600
|2364
|1793
|56
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|44307
|2641
|160035
|2752
|2612
|50
|15
|Jharkhand
|61177
|544
|211270
|5293
|3615
|136
|16
|Karnataka
|536661
|19566
|1284420
|28623
|17804
|592
|17
|Kerala
|402997
|11744
|1416177
|26662
|5682
|54
|18
|Ladakh
|1400
|32
|13471
|145
|152
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1127
|19
|2493
|119
|9
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|95423
|6809
|547447
|4815
|6244
|84
|21
|Maharashtra
|657019
|15738
|4265326
|37386
|74413
|898
|22
|Manipur
|3506
|515
|30378
|83
|449
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|2466
|115
|16262
|176
|199
|6
|24
|Mizoram
|1906
|127
|5459
|108
|17
|25
|Nagaland
|2433
|188
|13025
|120
|122
|1
|26
|Odisha
|78602
|3818
|431658
|8401
|2140
|19
|27
|Puducherry
|13078
|648
|54375
|1079
|920
|19
|28
|Punjab
|69724
|3156
|344779
|4976
|10144
|165
|29
|Rajasthan
|199147
|1137
|516306
|16930
|5346
|164
|30
|Sikkim
|2398
|142
|6893
|124
|160
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|135355
|3887
|1173439
|22381
|15171
|197
|32
|Telangana
|71308
|2543
|413225
|8061
|2666
|41
|33
|Tripura
|2533
|241
|34270
|117
|405
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|67691
|4780
|158872
|4725
|3430
|137
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|254118
|5726
|1184688
|33117
|14873
|372
|36
|West Bengal
|124098
|1324
|818108
|17780
|12076
|112
|Total#
|3723446
|78282
|17930960
|318609
|238270
|4187
Describing the surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths in India as "nothing short of heartbreaking”, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that India's welfare is critically important to the United States.
Pledging that the Biden administration is determined to help India in its hour of need, Harris said that the entire government machinery has been galvanised to help the country in this hour of crisis.
Meanwhile, the US government is making all the efforts to help India in this hour of crisis, a senior State Department official has said.
In the last week, six air shipments of vital assistance have landed in India, which is battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Senior Advisor Ervin Massinga from the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said on Friday.
These flights included health supplies such as oxygen concentrators, N95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests and medicines. US assistance is expected to be about USD 100 million, he said.