  India sees 4,187 deaths in new record high; 4,01,078 COVID cases in 24 hours

India sees 4,187 deaths in new record high; 4,01,078 COVID cases in 24 hours

Describing the surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths in India as "nothing short of heartbreaking”, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that India's welfare is critically important to the United States.

New Delhi Published on: May 08, 2021 9:33 IST
Image Source : PTI

Phulia: Volunteers of a social organisation dress as Coronavirus make people aware about safety measures against Covid- 19 in Nadia

India on Saturday recorded 4,01,078 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,187 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,18,609 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,79,30,960. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,18,92,676, with 37,23,446 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,38,270. A total of 16,73,46,544 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to May 6 with 18,26,490 samples being tested on Thursday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 209 16  6030 72  72  
2 Andhra Pradesh 186695 4366  1050160 12749  8519 73 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1893 35  17849 132  60
4 Assam 35493 2317  246242 3262  1578 47 
5 Bihar 115067 85  449063 13489  3139 62 
6 Chandigarh 8505 85  39388 797  549
7 Chhattisgarh 131041 204  688918 13624  10158 208 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1457 124  7135 218  4  
9 Delhi 91035 406  1183093 19085  18739 341 
10 Goa 31716 1964  79189 2175  1557 56 
11 Gujarat 146385 1140  503497 13085  8154 119 
12 Haryana 115963 121  466420 13584  5299 162 
13 Himachal Pradesh 29513 1757  91600 2364  1793 56 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 44307 2641  160035 2752  2612 50 
15 Jharkhand 61177 544  211270 5293  3615 136 
16 Karnataka 536661 19566  1284420 28623  17804 592 
17 Kerala 402997 11744  1416177 26662  5682 54 
18 Ladakh 1400 32  13471 145  152
19 Lakshadweep 1127 19  2493 119  9
20 Madhya Pradesh 95423 6809  547447 4815  6244 84 
21 Maharashtra 657019 15738  4265326 37386  74413 898 
22 Manipur 3506 515  30378 83  449
23 Meghalaya 2466 115  16262 176  199
24 Mizoram 1906 127  5459 108  17  
25 Nagaland 2433 188  13025 120  122
26 Odisha 78602 3818  431658 8401  2140 19 
27 Puducherry 13078 648  54375 1079  920 19 
28 Punjab 69724 3156  344779 4976  10144 165 
29 Rajasthan 199147 1137  516306 16930  5346 164 
30 Sikkim 2398 142  6893 124  160
31 Tamil Nadu 135355 3887  1173439 22381  15171 197 
32 Telangana 71308 2543  413225 8061  2666 41 
33 Tripura 2533 241  34270 117  405
34 Uttarakhand 67691 4780  158872 4725  3430 137 
35 Uttar Pradesh 254118 5726  1184688 33117  14873 372 
36 West Bengal 124098 1324  818108 17780  12076 112 
Total# 3723446 78282  17930960 318609  238270 4187

Pledging that the Biden administration is determined to help India in its hour of need, Harris said that the entire government machinery has been galvanised to help the country in this hour of crisis.

Meanwhile, the US government is making all the efforts to help India in this hour of crisis, a senior State Department official has said.

In the last week, six air shipments of vital assistance have landed in India, which is battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Senior Advisor Ervin Massinga from the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said on Friday.

These flights included health supplies such as oxygen concentrators, N95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests and medicines. US assistance is expected to be about USD 100 million, he said. 

