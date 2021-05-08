India sees 4,187 deaths in new record high; 4,01,078 COVID cases in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Phulia: Volunteers of a social organisation dress as Coronavirus make people aware about safety measures against Covid- 19 in Nadia

India on Saturday recorded 4,01,078 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,187 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,18,609 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,79,30,960. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,18,92,676, with 37,23,446 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,38,270. A total of 16,73,46,544 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to May 6 with 18,26,490 samples being tested on Thursday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 209 16 6030 72 72 2 Andhra Pradesh 186695 4366 1050160 12749 8519 73 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1893 35 17849 132 60 1 4 Assam 35493 2317 246242 3262 1578 47 5 Bihar 115067 85 449063 13489 3139 62 6 Chandigarh 8505 85 39388 797 549 8 7 Chhattisgarh 131041 204 688918 13624 10158 208 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1457 124 7135 218 4 9 Delhi 91035 406 1183093 19085 18739 341 10 Goa 31716 1964 79189 2175 1557 56 11 Gujarat 146385 1140 503497 13085 8154 119 12 Haryana 115963 121 466420 13584 5299 162 13 Himachal Pradesh 29513 1757 91600 2364 1793 56 14 Jammu and Kashmir 44307 2641 160035 2752 2612 50 15 Jharkhand 61177 544 211270 5293 3615 136 16 Karnataka 536661 19566 1284420 28623 17804 592 17 Kerala 402997 11744 1416177 26662 5682 54 18 Ladakh 1400 32 13471 145 152 1 19 Lakshadweep 1127 19 2493 119 9 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 95423 6809 547447 4815 6244 84 21 Maharashtra 657019 15738 4265326 37386 74413 898 22 Manipur 3506 515 30378 83 449 2 23 Meghalaya 2466 115 16262 176 199 6 24 Mizoram 1906 127 5459 108 17 25 Nagaland 2433 188 13025 120 122 1 26 Odisha 78602 3818 431658 8401 2140 19 27 Puducherry 13078 648 54375 1079 920 19 28 Punjab 69724 3156 344779 4976 10144 165 29 Rajasthan 199147 1137 516306 16930 5346 164 30 Sikkim 2398 142 6893 124 160 2 31 Tamil Nadu 135355 3887 1173439 22381 15171 197 32 Telangana 71308 2543 413225 8061 2666 41 33 Tripura 2533 241 34270 117 405 1 34 Uttarakhand 67691 4780 158872 4725 3430 137 35 Uttar Pradesh 254118 5726 1184688 33117 14873 372 36 West Bengal 124098 1324 818108 17780 12076 112 Total# 3723446 78282 17930960 318609 238270 4187

Describing the surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths in India as "nothing short of heartbreaking”, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that India's welfare is critically important to the United States.

Pledging that the Biden administration is determined to help India in its hour of need, Harris said that the entire government machinery has been galvanised to help the country in this hour of crisis.

Meanwhile, the US government is making all the efforts to help India in this hour of crisis, a senior State Department official has said.

In the last week, six air shipments of vital assistance have landed in India, which is battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Senior Advisor Ervin Massinga from the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said on Friday.

These flights included health supplies such as oxygen concentrators, N95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests and medicines. US assistance is expected to be about USD 100 million, he said.

Latest India News