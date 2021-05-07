Maharashtra reports 54,022 fresh COVID-19 cases, 898 fatalities

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra reports 54,022 new COVID cases, 37,386 recoveries and 898 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 54,022 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 49,96,758.

As many as 898 deaths were reported in the state today.

As many as 37,386 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 42,65,326.

The number of active cases stands at 6,54,788.

Mumbai city reported 3,039 new COVID-19 cases, 4,052 recoveries and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 85.36 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Currently, 38,41,431 patients are in home quarantine and 28,860 are in institutional quarantine.

