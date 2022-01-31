Monday, January 31, 2022
     
India reports 2,09,918 new coronavirus cases, 959 deaths in last 24 hours

Active cases in India are now at 18,31,268, while a total of 1,66,03,96,227 vaccination jabs have been administered in the country so far.

New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2022 9:27 IST
Highlights

  • The daily positivity rate in the country was recorded 15.77 per cent
  • Active cases in India are now at 18,31,268
  • A total of 1,66,03,96,227 vaccination jabs have been administered in the country so far

India reported 2,09,918 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, data uploaded by the Health Ministry on Monday showed. A total of 959 deaths were reported in the past day, it showed. With this, the daily positivity rate in the country was recorded 15.77 per cent. 

Active cases in India are now at 18,31,268, while a total of 1,66,03,96,227 vaccination jabs have been administered in the country so far. 

In a remarkable achievement for India, over 75 per cent of the country's adult population are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 959 new fatalities include 101 from Kerala and 50 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,95,050 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,572 from Maharashtra, 53,666 from Kerala, 38,942 from Karnataka, 37,544 from Tamil  Nadu, 25,827 from Delhi, 23,189 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,583 from West Bengal.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 402 47  9246 81  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 116031 606  2139854 9692  14606 12    12
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2948 195  58848 324  286      
4 Assam 23795 6340  684358 7230  6442 20    20
5 Bihar 6558 1155  804274 2389  12221   4
6 Chandigarh 3452 367  84574 805  1118   3
7 Chhattisgarh 25734 619  1083602 1744  13834 10    10
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 101 16  11196 26  4      
9 Delhi 21490 3310  1780172 6954  25827 30    30
10 Goa 9658 763  225066 1582  3682   7
11 Gujarat 91320 6701  1052222 16066  10438 30    30
12 Haryana 28837 1383  906846 5284  10286 17    17
13 Himachal Pradesh 9452 256631 779  3995   9
14 Jammu and Kashmir 40270 1949  387946 6557  4659   7
15 Jharkhand 6495 1248  416117 1981  5300      
16 Karnataka 251114 1048  3495239 29244  38942 68    68
17 Kerala*** 355314 18394  5574535 32701  53666 101  374 475
18 Ladakh 1212 49  24460 182  224      
19 Lakshadweep 257 36  10747 60  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 63297 2745  885526 12041  10616   9
21 Maharashtra 231591 16621  7331806 39015  142572 50    50
22 Manipur 3976 42  126893 284  2041   3
23 Meghalaya 2353 66  87009 424  1522   4
24 Mizoram 14301 510  157584 1310  606   5
25 Nagaland 884 23  32722 68  735 20    20
26 Odisha 43952 4367  1193365 9191  8594 19    19
27 Puducherry 11027 1515  147792 2433  1928   5
28 Punjab 26791 2675  697180 5431  17214 24    24
29 Rajasthan 72289 2560  1118518 12600  9245 21    21
30 Sikkim 1110 205  36560 331  429   1
31 Tamil Nadu 203926 4424  3084470 26624  37544 38    38
32 Telangana 38723 1724  718241 4207  4086   1
33 Tripura 4307 823  95015 898  899   4
34 Uttarakhand 31165 81  381487 2260  7536   5
35 Uttar Pradesh 55574 4027  1934560 12080  23189 25    25
36 West Bengal 31562 6356  1941461 9750  20583 33    33
Total# 1831268 53669  38976122 262628  495050 585  374 959

