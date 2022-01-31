India reports 2,09,918 new coronavirus cases, 959 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights
- The daily positivity rate in the country was recorded 15.77 per cent
- Active cases in India are now at 18,31,268
- A total of 1,66,03,96,227 vaccination jabs have been administered in the country so far
India reported 2,09,918 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, data uploaded by the Health Ministry on Monday showed. A total of 959 deaths were reported in the past day, it showed. With this, the daily positivity rate in the country was recorded 15.77 per cent.
Active cases in India are now at 18,31,268, while a total of 1,66,03,96,227 vaccination jabs have been administered in the country so far.
In a remarkable achievement for India, over 75 per cent of the country's adult population are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
The 959 new fatalities include 101 from Kerala and 50 from Maharashtra.
A total of 4,95,050 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,572 from Maharashtra, 53,666 from Kerala, 38,942 from Karnataka, 37,544 from Tamil Nadu, 25,827 from Delhi, 23,189 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,583 from West Bengal.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|402
|47
|9246
|81
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|116031
|606
|2139854
|9692
|14606
|12
|12
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2948
|195
|58848
|324
|286
|4
|Assam
|23795
|6340
|684358
|7230
|6442
|20
|20
|5
|Bihar
|6558
|1155
|804274
|2389
|12221
|4
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|3452
|367
|84574
|805
|1118
|3
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|25734
|619
|1083602
|1744
|13834
|10
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|101
|16
|11196
|26
|4
|9
|Delhi
|21490
|3310
|1780172
|6954
|25827
|30
|30
|10
|Goa
|9658
|763
|225066
|1582
|3682
|7
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|91320
|6701
|1052222
|16066
|10438
|30
|30
|12
|Haryana
|28837
|1383
|906846
|5284
|10286
|17
|17
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|9452
|1
|256631
|779
|3995
|9
|9
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|40270
|1949
|387946
|6557
|4659
|7
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|6495
|1248
|416117
|1981
|5300
|16
|Karnataka
|251114
|1048
|3495239
|29244
|38942
|68
|68
|17
|Kerala***
|355314
|18394
|5574535
|32701
|53666
|101
|374
|475
|18
|Ladakh
|1212
|49
|24460
|182
|224
|19
|Lakshadweep
|257
|36
|10747
|60
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|63297
|2745
|885526
|12041
|10616
|9
|9
|21
|Maharashtra
|231591
|16621
|7331806
|39015
|142572
|50
|50
|22
|Manipur
|3976
|42
|126893
|284
|2041
|3
|3
|23
|Meghalaya
|2353
|66
|87009
|424
|1522
|4
|4
|24
|Mizoram
|14301
|510
|157584
|1310
|606
|5
|5
|25
|Nagaland
|884
|23
|32722
|68
|735
|20
|20
|26
|Odisha
|43952
|4367
|1193365
|9191
|8594
|19
|19
|27
|Puducherry
|11027
|1515
|147792
|2433
|1928
|5
|5
|28
|Punjab
|26791
|2675
|697180
|5431
|17214
|24
|24
|29
|Rajasthan
|72289
|2560
|1118518
|12600
|9245
|21
|21
|30
|Sikkim
|1110
|205
|36560
|331
|429
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|203926
|4424
|3084470
|26624
|37544
|38
|38
|32
|Telangana
|38723
|1724
|718241
|4207
|4086
|1
|1
|33
|Tripura
|4307
|823
|95015
|898
|899
|4
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|31165
|81
|381487
|2260
|7536
|5
|5
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|55574
|4027
|1934560
|12080
|23189
|25
|25
|36
|West Bengal
|31562
|6356
|1941461
|9750
|20583
|33
|33
|Total#
|1831268
|53669
|38976122
|262628
|495050
|585
|374
|959
