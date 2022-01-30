Delhi reports 3,674 new Covid cases today, 18% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi on Sunday reported 3,674 fresh cases of coronavirus and 30 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The Test Positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 6.37%, the data suggested further.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 4,483 fresh COVID-19 cases, a positivity rate of 7.41 percent, and 28 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark.

