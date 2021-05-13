COVID-19: Bihar lockdown extended till May 25, essential services exempted

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Bihar lockdown extended till May 25 by 10 days.

The Bihar government has extended complete lockdown in the state till May 25 amid the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the decision to extend the lockdown on his social media account on Thirsday.

"The infection rate has reduced during the lockdown period in Bihar with cases falling below the 10,000 mark in one day. It is helping break the chain of Corona in Bihar. Hence we have decided to extend the lockdown till May 25," the CM tweeted in Hindi

The decision was taken after a meeting of the review committee and senior officials of the health department by CM Kumar on Thursday.

Initially, the lockdown in Bihar was imposed on May 5 for 10 days.

Bihar's COVID-19 death toll went up to 3,503 on Wednesday after 74 people succumbed to the disease, while 9,863 fresh positive cases pushed the tally to 6,22,433, the health department said.

It said that 12,265 recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 5,19,306.

The state currently has 99,623 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, 15 were reported from Patna district, eight from West Champaran and six each from Muzaffarpur and Nalanda districts.

The 9,863 new COVID cases include 506 from Muzaffarpur district, 523 from Nalanda and 487 from Samastipur.

A total of 1,11,740 samples were tested for coronavirus in Bihar during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 2,76,33,066, the health department said.

