CSBC Bihar Police Fireman written exam postponed amid Covid-19 second wave

CSBC Bihar Police Fireman exam was scheduled to be held on June 6

CSBC Bihar Police Fireman exam 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has decided to postpone the constable fireman exam taking note of grim Covid-19 pandemic second wave. The recruitment exam which was scheduled to be held on June 6, has been postponed till further notice.

The new exam dates will be announced after reviewing the pandemic situation. The selection exam will be conducted to hire for 2380 vacant posts, 957 vacancies are for the general category, EWC- 238, SC- 38, ST- 23, SCBC- 419, OBC- 268, ONC women category- 97.

The selection test consist of written exam and physical endurance test. The final meriit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in both the phases. The application process for the exam was concluded on March 25. For updates on exam dates, details on selection process, candidates can refer to the official website — csbc.bih.nic.in.