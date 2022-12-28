COVID BF.7 variant LIVE UPDATE: Mock drills across India conducted; now focus on filling loopholes

Follow us on Image Source : @MANSUKHMANDVIYA/TWITTER Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya keeps a close watch on the developments.

State health ministers on Tuesday monitored the Covid mock drills in their various government hospitals, conducted as part of a nationwide exercise to check preparedness to deal with any surge in cases. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Tuesday reviewed the Covid response mock drill at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital here, conducted as part of a nationwide exercise, to check its preparedness to deal with any surge in cases. Clinical readiness at hospitals is crucial, Mandaviya said, noting public, as well as private hospitals, are undertaking the drill which the Centre suggested to all states and union territories amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries. "Covid cases are rising all over the world and India might witness a spike in cases too. Hence it is important that the entire Covid infrastructure in terms of equipment, processes and human resources are at a state of operational readiness," he stated. By and large, it was reported that hospitals are well prepared to deal with the prevailing situation.

