COVID BF.7 variant LIVE UPDATE: Mock drills across India conducted; now focus on filling loopholes

A massive mock drill drive was conducted across the nation at Covid hospitals under the supervision of the respective state health minister. Authorities stepped up measures to stop the Covid spread as the new year celebration is approaching.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2022 8:20 IST
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya keeps a close watch on
Image Source : @MANSUKHMANDVIYA/TWITTER Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya keeps a close watch on the developments.

State health ministers on Tuesday monitored the Covid mock drills in their various government hospitals, conducted as part of a nationwide exercise to check preparedness to deal with any surge in cases. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Tuesday reviewed the Covid response mock drill at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital here, conducted as part of a nationwide exercise, to check its preparedness to deal with any surge in cases. Clinical readiness at hospitals is crucial, Mandaviya said, noting public, as well as private hospitals, are undertaking the drill which the Centre suggested to all states and union territories amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries. "Covid cases are rising all over the world and India might witness a spike in cases too. Hence it is important that the entire Covid infrastructure in terms of equipment, processes and human resources are at a state of operational readiness," he stated. By and large, it was reported that hospitals are well prepared to deal with the prevailing situation.

Live updates :COVID BF.7 variant

  • Dec 28, 2022 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Delhi logs 16 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate 0.44 per cent

    Delhi logged 16 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0. 44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. No new fatality due to the viral disease has been reported. Delhi reported seven cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0. 39 per cent.

  • Dec 28, 2022 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    No COVID-19 case, fatality in Chhattisgarh; active tally 8

    No Covid-19 case or fatality was reported in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, an official said. This was the 22nd occasion that the state had a clean slate on the number of infections and fatalities. The overall tally of cases, recoveries and the death toll remained unchanged at 11,77,749, 11,63,595 and 14,146, respectively, the official added. The state is left with eight active cases.

  • Dec 28, 2022 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Covid mock drills: Govt hospitals in Punjab, Haryana 'prepared' for any surge in cases

    Punjab and Haryana health ministers on Tuesday monitored the Covid mock drills in various government hospitals of their states, conducted as part of a nationwide exercise to check preparedness to deal with any surge in cases. Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra took stock of the mock drill held at district hospital, Mohali, where he visited the 120-bed special Covid Isolation Ward in the hospital and inquired about the availability of oxygen, ventilators, health staff, and essential medicines, among other facilities.

  • Dec 28, 2022 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    We have 6 oxygen plants with capacity of 5,600 litres per minute: Srinagar SMHS hospital

    "We have 6 oxygen plants with a capacity of 5,600 litres per minute and 1,700 oxygen cylinders. We have enough drug supplies. Today during the mock drill we checked the pressure & purity of the oxygen plant here in the hospital," said Dr Muzaffar, SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.

