Over 6,000 COVID-19 deaths in India, cases cross 2.16 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.16 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 2,16,919 including 1,06,737 active cases 6,075 deaths and 1,04,107 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Thursday. In the past 24 hours, the nation recorded highest ever spike of 9,304 new cases and 260 deaths.

India is the seventh country in the world to have maximum number of coronavirus cases after US, Brazil, Russia, Spain, UK and Italy. The United States still leads the world in maximum cases which have now crossed 19 lakh mark while the world total currently stands at 65,68,510.

In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu are among the worst-hit states with Maharashtra crossing 72,000 positive cases mark, however, over 31,000 have been cured.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has reduced the home quarantine period of asymptomatic persons to seven days, instead of 14 days, for passengers arriving by trains or otherwise entering the capital. The government modified its May 25 order, stipulating 14 days, in the order issued on Wednesday by the DDMA.

The order from Chief Secretary said that all concerned authorities at airport, bus stations and railways will submit a daily list of passengers to the office of Principal Secretary, Revenue, who will forward this list to the District Magistrates concerned and they will ensure the mandatory seven day quarantine to the incoming passengers.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 Andhra Pradesh 1546 2466 68 4080 Arunachal Pradesh 37 1 0 38 Assam 1255 413 4 1672 Bihar 2288 2077 25 4390 Chandigarh 82 214 5 301 Chhattisgarh 478 188 2 668 Dadar Nagar Haveli 7 1 0 8 Delhi 13497 9542 606 23645 Goa 22 57 0 79 Gujarat 4766 12212 1122 18100 Haryana 1842 1089 23 2954 Himachal Pradesh 204 150 5 359 Jammu and Kashmir 1816 1007 34 2857 Jharkhand 426 321 5 752 Karnataka 2496 1514 53 4063 Kerala 832 651 11 1494 Ladakh 41 48 1 90 Madhya Pradesh 2772 5445 371 8588 Maharashtra 39944 32329 2587 74860 Manipur 80 38 0 118 Meghalaya 19 13 1 33 Mizoram 13 1 0 14 Nagaland 58 0 0 58 Odisha 965 1416 7 2388 Puducherry 57 25 0 82 Punjab 300 2029 47 2376 Rajasthan 2699 6744 209 9652 Sikkim 2 0 0 2 Tamil Nadu 11348 14316 208 25872 Telengana 1365 1556 99 3020 Tripura 295 173 0 468 Uttarakhand 795 282 8 1085 Uttar Pradesh 3324 5176 229 8729 West Bengal 3583 2580 345 6508 Cases being reassigned to states 7483 7483 Total# 106737 104107 6075 216919

