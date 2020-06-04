Thursday, June 04, 2020
     
  4. Over 6,000 COVID-19 deaths in India, cases cross 2.16 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.16 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 2,16,919 including 1,06,737 active cases 6,075 deaths and 1,04,107 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Thursday.

New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2020 9:34 IST
People wait outside a bus terminus in Kolkata, in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.

India is the seventh country in the world to have maximum number of coronavirus cases after US, Brazil, Russia, Spain, UK and Italy. The United States still leads the world in maximum cases which have now crossed 19 lakh mark while the world total currently stands at 65,68,510.

In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu are among the worst-hit states with Maharashtra crossing 72,000 positive cases mark, however, over 31,000 have been cured.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has reduced the home quarantine period of asymptomatic persons to seven days, instead of 14 days, for passengers arriving by trains or otherwise entering the capital. The government modified its May 25 order, stipulating 14 days, in the order issued on Wednesday by the DDMA.

The order from Chief Secretary said that all concerned authorities at airport, bus stations and railways will submit a daily list of passengers to the office of Principal Secretary, Revenue, who will forward this list to the District Magistrates concerned and they will ensure the mandatory seven day quarantine to the incoming passengers.

State-wise list of COVID-19 positive cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33
Andhra Pradesh 1546 2466 68 4080
Arunachal Pradesh 37 1 0 38
Assam 1255 413 4 1672
Bihar 2288 2077 25 4390
Chandigarh 82 214 5 301
Chhattisgarh 478 188 2 668
Dadar Nagar Haveli 7 1 0 8
Delhi 13497 9542 606 23645
Goa 22 57 0 79
Gujarat 4766 12212 1122 18100
Haryana 1842 1089 23 2954
Himachal Pradesh 204 150 5 359
Jammu and Kashmir 1816 1007 34 2857
Jharkhand 426 321 5 752
Karnataka 2496 1514 53 4063
Kerala 832 651 11 1494
Ladakh 41 48 1 90
Madhya Pradesh 2772 5445 371 8588
Maharashtra 39944 32329 2587 74860
Manipur 80 38 0 118
Meghalaya 19 13 1 33
Mizoram 13 1 0 14
Nagaland 58 0 0 58
Odisha 965 1416 7 2388
Puducherry 57 25 0 82
Punjab 300 2029 47 2376
Rajasthan 2699 6744 209 9652
Sikkim 2 0 0 2
Tamil Nadu 11348 14316 208 25872
Telengana 1365 1556 99 3020
Tripura 295 173 0 468
Uttarakhand 795 282 8 1085
Uttar Pradesh 3324 5176 229 8729
West Bengal 3583 2580 345 6508
Cases being reassigned to states 7483     7483
Total# 106737 104107 6075 216919

(With inputs from IANS)

