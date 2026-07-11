Row over Punjab Congress chief post, leaders from Channi camp arrive to meet Baghel

Chandigarh:

Congress leaders close to former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has started arriving at party leader Rana Gurjit Singh's residence where a meeting is about to take place with AICC state in-charge Bhupesh Baghel. Channi and senior Congress leaders close to him is likely to apprise him of party workers' "sentiments" amid internal tussle within the Punjab Congress over the recent organisational restructuring, as reported by news agency PTI.

AICC General Secretary In-Charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel said, "Rana (Congress MLA Rana Gurjit) had invited us. He is a senior leader... I spoke and met with all the colleagues. They shared their views, and no one has any objection to the High Command's decision. Everyone stands with the High Command. My colleagues raised certain points, and I assured them all that I would look after everyone's interests. No one should feel disadvantaged just because they lack the backing of a major leader. If a candidate is capable of winning, they will certainly get the ticket... The colleagues raised certain issues, which I will convey to the High Command... No one is upset..."

"There were no such talks (about replacing Raja Warring as Punjab Congress President)," he added, as reported by news agency ANI.

Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel earlier ruled out any change in the party's state leadership, asserting that the Congress high command's decision is final and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will continue as the Punjab Congress president. Addressing reporters, Baghel dismissed speculation over a possible leadership change, saying the appointment of a state Congress chief is not a casual decision.

"Choosing a Congress president is not a game of dolls. The high command's decision will not be changed. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will continue as the Punjab Congress president," he said. Baghel added that district presidents and PCC members had unanimously welcomed the party high command's decision. He also said party leaders had congratulated all three working presidents appointed by the Congress. Referring to senior leaders Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Baghel said he had already spoken to both and would meet them soon.

"There is no tradition in the Congress of reversing the high command's decisions. I have spoken to Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and I will meet them soon. If required, I will personally visit their homes and meet them over tea. This is not a game where you simply change the party president," Baghel said.

-Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with India TV Digital.