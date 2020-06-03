Image Source : FILE WHO says anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume

A week after the World Health Organization (WHO) paused its large study of the anti-malarial drug to treat COVID-19 due to concerns it increased death rates and irregular heartbeats in patients, the UN body today said the hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials will resume, news agency AFP reported.

On May 25, WHO announced it had temporarily suspended its trial of the drug over safety concerns.

"On the basis of the available mortality data... the executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm," AFP quoted WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying at a virtual news briefing.

