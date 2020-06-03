Wednesday, June 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. WHO says anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume

WHO says anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine will resume, having been suspended pending a safety review in the search for coronavirus treatments.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Geneva Updated on: June 03, 2020 22:21 IST
WHO says anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume
Image Source : FILE

WHO says anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume

A week after the World Health Organization (WHO) paused its large study of the anti-malarial drug to treat COVID-19 due to concerns it increased death rates and irregular heartbeats in patients, the UN body today said the hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials will resume, news agency AFP reported. 

On May 25, WHO announced it had temporarily suspended its trial of the drug over safety concerns.

"On the basis of the available mortality data... the executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm," AFP quoted WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying at a virtual news briefing.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X