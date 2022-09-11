COVID-19: India reports 5,076 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 47,945

Highlights
- A decrease of 905 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,150
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,945, said health ministry data
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 5,076 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (September 11), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,19,264.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,945, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 48,850.
Active cases:
A decrease of 905 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,150. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 137 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.17 per cent, data showed.
The new cases were detected from 11,685 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,569 and the death toll stood at 26,491, it said.
On Friday, the city logged 123 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.
On Thursday, the city reported 182 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two deaths.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|1
|10485
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|423
|31
|2322408
|77
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|59
|5
|66417
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|2835
|54
|734180
|74
|8034
|1
|5
|Bihar
|538
|57
|836570
|155
|12297
|6
|Chandigarh
|139
|2
|97718
|21
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|708
|44
|1159966
|135
|14117
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|11574
|4
|9
|Delhi
|731
|57
|1974347
|194
|26491
|10
|Goa*
|585
|41
|252469
|109
|3964
|11
|Gujarat
|1336
|41
|1259803
|212
|11018
|12
|Haryana
|666
|7
|1042307
|122
|10693
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|355
|30
|307067
|55
|4204
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|480
|72
|473421
|131
|4784
|15
|Jharkhand
|125
|4
|436656
|9
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|4379
|110
|4013541
|478
|40258
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|10321
|204
|6688107
|1342
|70904
|18
|Ladakh
|29
|5
|29011
|6
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|257
|13
|1042829
|44
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|6578
|483
|7955268
|1216
|148285
|1
|22
|Manipur
|27
|8
|137580
|8
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|85
|3
|94854
|4
|1619
|24
|Mizoram
|327
|59
|236697
|91
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|6
|2
|35146
|3
|780
|26
|Odisha
|1811
|269
|1319000
|9184
|27
|Puducherry
|311
|7
|171021
|46
|1969
|28
|Punjab**
|508
|46
|762866
|90
|17905
|29
|Rajasthan
|1625
|75
|1299802
|251
|9629
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|77
|10
|43335
|16
|494
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4896
|22
|3530302
|456
|38038
|32
|Telangana
|888
|45
|830854
|151
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|8
|3
|106797
|1
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1167
|20
|439873
|49
|7743
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1112
|37
|2099981
|207
|23614
|36
|West Bengal
|1959
|48
|2085649
|214
|21482
|1
|Total#
|47945
|905
|43919264
|5970
|528150
|7
|*Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.