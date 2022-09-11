COVID-19: India reports 5,076 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 47,945

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of 905 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,150

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,945, said health ministry data

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 5,076 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (September 11), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,19,264.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,945, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 48,850.

Active cases :

A decrease of 905 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,150. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally :

Delhi reported 137 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.17 per cent, data showed.

The new cases were detected from 11,685 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,569 and the death toll stood at 26,491, it said.

On Friday, the city logged 123 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.

On Thursday, the city reported 182 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 1 10485 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 423 31 2322408 77 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 59 5 66417 2 296 4 Assam 2835 54 734180 74 8034 1 5 Bihar 538 57 836570 155 12297 6 Chandigarh 139 2 97718 21 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 708 44 1159966 135 14117 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 11574 4 9 Delhi 731 57 1974347 194 26491 10 Goa* 585 41 252469 109 3964 11 Gujarat 1336 41 1259803 212 11018 12 Haryana 666 7 1042307 122 10693 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 355 30 307067 55 4204 14 Jammu and Kashmir 480 72 473421 131 4784 15 Jharkhand 125 4 436656 9 5330 16 Karnataka 4379 110 4013541 478 40258 1 17 Kerala*** 10321 204 6688107 1342 70904 18 Ladakh 29 5 29011 6 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 257 13 1042829 44 10770 21 Maharashtra 6578 483 7955268 1216 148285 1 22 Manipur 27 8 137580 8 2148 23 Meghalaya 85 3 94854 4 1619 24 Mizoram 327 59 236697 91 722 25 Nagaland 6 2 35146 3 780 26 Odisha 1811 269 1319000 9184 27 Puducherry 311 7 171021 46 1969 28 Punjab** 508 46 762866 90 17905 29 Rajasthan 1625 75 1299802 251 9629 1 30 Sikkim 77 10 43335 16 494 1 31 Tamil Nadu 4896 22 3530302 456 38038 32 Telangana 888 45 830854 151 4111 33 Tripura 8 3 106797 1 938 34 Uttarakhand 1167 20 439873 49 7743 35 Uttar Pradesh 1112 37 2099981 207 23614 36 West Bengal 1959 48 2085649 214 21482 1 Total# 47945 905 43919264 5970 528150 7 *Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

