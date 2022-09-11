COVID-19: India reports 5,076 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 47,945

Sunday, September 11, 2022
     
COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 47,945, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2022 9:16 IST
COVID-19, COVID-19 cases in India, India Corona Cases, Coronavirus in India, Covid 19 India News, Om
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 905 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,150
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,945, said health ministry data

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 5,076 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (September 11), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,19,264.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,945, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 48,850.

Active cases:

A decrease of 905 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,150. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra logs 734 new Covid cases today; Mumbai adds 209

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 137 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.17 per cent, data showed.

The new cases were detected from 11,685 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,569 and the death toll stood at 26,491, it said.

On Friday, the city logged 123 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.

On Thursday, the city reported 182 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two deaths.

ALSO READ: Heavy demand for iPhone 14 in China despite COVID measures

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 10485 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 423 31  2322408 77  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 59 66417 296  
4 Assam 2835 54  734180 74  8034
5 Bihar 538 57  836570 155  12297  
6 Chandigarh 139 97718 21  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 708 44  1159966 135  14117  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4   11574   4  
9 Delhi 731 57  1974347 194  26491  
10 Goa* 585 41  252469 109  3964  
11 Gujarat 1336 41  1259803 212  11018  
12 Haryana 666 1042307 122  10693
13 Himachal Pradesh 355 30  307067 55  4204  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 480 72  473421 131  4784  
15 Jharkhand 125 436656 5330  
16 Karnataka 4379 110  4013541 478  40258
17 Kerala*** 10321 204  6688107 1342  70904  
18 Ladakh 29 29011 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 257 13  1042829 44  10770  
21 Maharashtra 6578 483  7955268 1216  148285
22 Manipur 27 137580 2148  
23 Meghalaya 85 94854 1619  
24 Mizoram 327 59  236697 91  722  
25 Nagaland 6 35146 780  
26 Odisha 1811 269  1319000   9184  
27 Puducherry 311 171021 46  1969  
28 Punjab** 508 46  762866 90  17905  
29 Rajasthan 1625 75  1299802 251  9629
30 Sikkim 77 10  43335 16  494
31 Tamil Nadu 4896 22  3530302 456  38038  
32 Telangana 888 45  830854 151  4111  
33 Tripura 8 106797 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1167 20  439873 49  7743  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1112 37  2099981 207  23614  
36 West Bengal 1959 48  2085649 214  21482
Total# 47945 905  43919264 5970  528150
*Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).

**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

