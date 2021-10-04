Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid vaccine for children by December: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka's Minister for Health K. Sudhakar has announced that Covid-19 vaccines in the form of nasal drops for children would mostly be available by the month of November or December.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after his meeting with Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday, Sudhakar said that the Central government is negotiating the price of Covid-19 vaccines for children with Zydus Cadila company which has developed the jab.

If these negotiations are fruitful, the vaccine for children should be available by the month of November and December in the state of Karnataka, he said.

"In the meeting with the Union Health Minister, this matter was discussed," the state Minister added.

Sudhakar maintained that it was not possible to predict the third wave in the state, saying: "We have to see who situation unfolds in the months of November and December. However, we have taken all precautions and stringent restrictions are still in place despite the pressure from neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra."

Karnataka is also discussing administering booster shots for those who have taken two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. But, no decision is being made in this regard, according to the Minister.

He opined that the state government should have taken a decision to open primary classes for the students of the first standard to fifth standards by this time.

"In my opinion, children have more immunity power compared to others. After the Dussehra festival, the government will hold a meeting with experts and take a decision in this regard."

