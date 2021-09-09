Thursday, September 09, 2021
     
COVID-19: India administers over 72 crore vaccines so far

New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2021 21:40 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Union Health Ministry said that over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country so far as 73 lakh (73,80,510) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night.

According to ministry data, 54,58,47,706 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 16,94,06,447 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

Cumulatively, 28,57,04,140 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 3,85,99,523 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(With PTI inputs)

