Govt develops COVID-19 vaccine tracker to give vaccination-related information

The Centre has developed a COVID-19 vaccine tracker by synergizing data from three platforms to give information on various aspects of vaccination like effectiveness post-inoculation.

Speaking at a briefing of the Union health ministry, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said the vaccine tracker has been developed by synergizing data from the COWIN portal, National COVID-19 testing database, and COVID-19 India portal.

“The data have been synergized based on ICMR identification number and the basis of mobile numbers. We have been able to get a vaccine tracker which is going to be online very soon on the Ministry of Health's website,” he said.

The tracker gives week-by-week coverage of the first and second doses of vaccines and also their effectiveness.

Citing the data from the COVID-19 tracker from April 18 to August 15, Bhargava said vaccine effectiveness in preventing mortality is 96.6 percent and 97.5 percent after the second dose.

“It is clear that after two doses, there is near for total protection of serious diseases and death,” V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) said.

The vaccine is an important shield for protection against the novel coronavirus infection. This will change the scenario very dramatically, he said. Ahead of the festive season, both the officials noted that mass gatherings have to be discouraged.

Bhargava said low-key observation of festivals this year will provide an opportunity to celebrate them in a bigger way next year. He also emphasized “responsible travel” rather than “revenge travel”.

The official added that the use of protective masks needs to be continued.

