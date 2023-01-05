Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid Update: Active corona cases in country DECLINE to 2,554 | Check latest updates

Covid Update: Amid corona surge in countries like China, Hong Kong and more, India witnessed a decline in active covid-19 cases in the country. As per the latest report, 188 new coronavirus infections have been registered. However, the active cases have declined to 2,554.

According to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday, India has recorded 188 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 2,554, The total tally of Covid cases has been recorded at 4,46,79,319 and the death toll stands at 5,30,710, with three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The ministry said that the daily positivity has been recorded at 0.10 percent while the weekly positivity has been pegged at 0.12 percent. The active cases comprise 0.01 percent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80 percent, according to the health ministry's website. There has been a decrease of 16 cases in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it stated, and added that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,46,055 while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.12 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

It went past 60 lakhs on September 28, 70 lakhs on October 11, crossed 80 lakhs on October 29, 90 lakhs on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. India crossed the two-crore mark on May 4, three crore cases on June 23, 2021, and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

