Tuesday, July 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India logs 13,086 fresh cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,14,475

COVID-19: India logs 13,086 fresh cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,14,475

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,14,475, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2022 9:53 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI.

A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,242
  • According to ICMR, 86,44,51,219 samples have been tested up to July 4 for COVID-19

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 13,086 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 19 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 5), the country saw a total of 12,456 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,91,933.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,14,475, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,13,864. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,242. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 5 was recorded 2.90 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,44,51,219 samples have been tested up to July 4 for COVID-19. Of these 4,51,312 samples were tested on Monday.

ALSO READ: Covid rising again? Tamil Nadu, Kerala show signs of worry

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported a dip of 50 per cent in fresh Covid cases on Monday as the state reported 1,515 new infections and three deaths. The state's overall tally of infections rose to 79,86,811 and the death toll to 1,47,943, data provided by the state health department said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 2,962 cases. Monday's cases came after a drop of 1,447 cases. Similarly, the number of coronavirus-linked fatalities dipped to three from six the previous day.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97.87 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent. As per the department, out of the 1,515 new cases, the highest - 810 - were from the Mumbai administrative circle - which includes the metropolis and its satellite towns - followed by Pune (459), Nashik (89), Nagpur (62), Akola (46), Latur (17), Aurangabad (16) and Kolhapur (16), among other circles.

Among the three fresh deaths caused by the respiratory illness, two took place in Mumbai city and one in Ratnagiri, said the bulletin.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 10014 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1232 187  2306282 102  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 12 64220   296      
4 Assam 574 24  716548 50  7988      
5 Bihar 1095 20  820035 238  12260      
6 Chandigarh 486 92387 76  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1021 19  1139668 110  14038      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 18 11466 4      
9 Delhi 3268 142  1907474 785  26271   5
10 Goa 1037 37  244220 130  3838      
11 Gujarat 3548 70  1219203 386  10947      
12 Haryana 2475 80  1004110 409  10624      
13 Himachal Pradesh 672 281601 42  4141      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 578 17  449999 59  4756      
15 Jharkhand 344 17  430396 18  5320      
16 Karnataka 6666 226  3925500 600  40119      
17 Kerala*** 29527 22  6550377 3611  70046 8 9
18 Ladakh 150 39  28135 10  228      
19 Lakshadweep 3   11356   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 691 55  1033277 53  10743      
21 Maharashtra 22485 962  7814871 3918  147940   6
22 Manipur 43 12  135134 2120      
23 Meghalaya 106 92316 1594      
24 Mizoram 279 10  228226 37  705   1
25 Nagaland 5   34746   761      
26 Odisha 1363 346  1280049   9126      
27 Puducherry 513 61  164348 36  1962      
28 Punjab 1139 20  744480 97  17778      
29 Rajasthan 948 35  1278254 71  9566      
30 Sikkim 47 38753 454      
31 Tamil Nadu 14504 1185  3430245 1487  38026      
32 Telangana 4747 37  793521 494  4111      
33 Tripura 12 99976 923      
34 Uttarakhand 785 12  430349 41  7696      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2868 161  2065264 544  23540      
36 West Bengal 10583 1293  2002677 526  21225   3
Total# 113864 2153  42879477 13958  525223 23  8 24
***Note for Kerala 2-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 01 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

ALSO READ: Paradigm shift in online learning post-Covid era helping unprivileged kids to rewrite their destiny

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News