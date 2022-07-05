COVID-19: India logs 13,086 fresh cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,14,475

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 13,086 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 19 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 5), the country saw a total of 12,456 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,91,933.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,14,475, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,13,864.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,242. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 5 was recorded 2.90 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,44,51,219 samples have been tested up to July 4 for COVID-19. Of these 4,51,312 samples were tested on Monday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported a dip of 50 per cent in fresh Covid cases on Monday as the state reported 1,515 new infections and three deaths. The state's overall tally of infections rose to 79,86,811 and the death toll to 1,47,943, data provided by the state health department said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 2,962 cases. Monday's cases came after a drop of 1,447 cases. Similarly, the number of coronavirus-linked fatalities dipped to three from six the previous day.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97.87 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent. As per the department, out of the 1,515 new cases, the highest - 810 - were from the Mumbai administrative circle - which includes the metropolis and its satellite towns - followed by Pune (459), Nashik (89), Nagpur (62), Akola (46), Latur (17), Aurangabad (16) and Kolhapur (16), among other circles.

Among the three fresh deaths caused by the respiratory illness, two took place in Mumbai city and one in Ratnagiri, said the bulletin.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 1 10014 6 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1232 187 2306282 102 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 12 3 64220 296 4 Assam 574 24 716548 50 7988 5 Bihar 1095 20 820035 238 12260 6 Chandigarh 486 5 92387 76 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 1021 19 1139668 110 14038 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 18 1 11466 3 4 9 Delhi 3268 142 1907474 785 26271 5 5 10 Goa 1037 37 244220 130 3838 11 Gujarat 3548 70 1219203 386 10947 12 Haryana 2475 80 1004110 409 10624 13 Himachal Pradesh 672 1 281601 42 4141 14 Jammu and Kashmir 578 17 449999 59 4756 15 Jharkhand 344 17 430396 18 5320 16 Karnataka 6666 226 3925500 600 40119 17 Kerala*** 29527 22 6550377 3611 70046 1 8 9 18 Ladakh 150 39 28135 10 228 19 Lakshadweep 3 11356 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 691 55 1033277 53 10743 21 Maharashtra 22485 962 7814871 3918 147940 6 6 22 Manipur 43 12 135134 4 2120 23 Meghalaya 106 4 92316 9 1594 24 Mizoram 279 10 228226 37 705 1 1 25 Nagaland 5 34746 761 26 Odisha 1363 346 1280049 9126 27 Puducherry 513 61 164348 36 1962 28 Punjab 1139 20 744480 97 17778 29 Rajasthan 948 35 1278254 71 9566 30 Sikkim 47 4 38753 2 454 31 Tamil Nadu 14504 1185 3430245 1487 38026 32 Telangana 4747 37 793521 494 4111 33 Tripura 12 3 99976 4 923 34 Uttarakhand 785 12 430349 41 7696 35 Uttar Pradesh 2868 161 2065264 544 23540 36 West Bengal 10583 1293 2002677 526 21225 3 3 Total# 113864 2153 42879477 13958 525223 23 8 24 ***Note for Kerala 2-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 01 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

