COVID-19: India logs 13,086 fresh cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,14,475

Highlights
- An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,242
- According to ICMR, 86,44,51,219 samples have been tested up to July 4 for COVID-19
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 13,086 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 19 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 5), the country saw a total of 12,456 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,91,933.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,14,475, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,13,864.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,242. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 5 was recorded 2.90 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,44,51,219 samples have been tested up to July 4 for COVID-19. Of these 4,51,312 samples were tested on Monday.
ALSO READ: Covid rising again? Tamil Nadu, Kerala show signs of worry
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported a dip of 50 per cent in fresh Covid cases on Monday as the state reported 1,515 new infections and three deaths. The state's overall tally of infections rose to 79,86,811 and the death toll to 1,47,943, data provided by the state health department said.
On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 2,962 cases. Monday's cases came after a drop of 1,447 cases. Similarly, the number of coronavirus-linked fatalities dipped to three from six the previous day.
Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97.87 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent. As per the department, out of the 1,515 new cases, the highest - 810 - were from the Mumbai administrative circle - which includes the metropolis and its satellite towns - followed by Pune (459), Nashik (89), Nagpur (62), Akola (46), Latur (17), Aurangabad (16) and Kolhapur (16), among other circles.
Among the three fresh deaths caused by the respiratory illness, two took place in Mumbai city and one in Ratnagiri, said the bulletin.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|40
|1
|10014
|6
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1232
|187
|2306282
|102
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|12
|3
|64220
|296
|4
|Assam
|574
|24
|716548
|50
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|1095
|20
|820035
|238
|12260
|6
|Chandigarh
|486
|5
|92387
|76
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1021
|19
|1139668
|110
|14038
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|18
|1
|11466
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3268
|142
|1907474
|785
|26271
|5
|5
|10
|Goa
|1037
|37
|244220
|130
|3838
|11
|Gujarat
|3548
|70
|1219203
|386
|10947
|12
|Haryana
|2475
|80
|1004110
|409
|10624
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|672
|1
|281601
|42
|4141
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|578
|17
|449999
|59
|4756
|15
|Jharkhand
|344
|17
|430396
|18
|5320
|16
|Karnataka
|6666
|226
|3925500
|600
|40119
|17
|Kerala***
|29527
|22
|6550377
|3611
|70046
|1
|8
|9
|18
|Ladakh
|150
|39
|28135
|10
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|11356
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|691
|55
|1033277
|53
|10743
|21
|Maharashtra
|22485
|962
|7814871
|3918
|147940
|6
|6
|22
|Manipur
|43
|12
|135134
|4
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|106
|4
|92316
|9
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|279
|10
|228226
|37
|705
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|5
|34746
|761
|26
|Odisha
|1363
|346
|1280049
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|513
|61
|164348
|36
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1139
|20
|744480
|97
|17778
|29
|Rajasthan
|948
|35
|1278254
|71
|9566
|30
|Sikkim
|47
|4
|38753
|2
|454
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|14504
|1185
|3430245
|1487
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|4747
|37
|793521
|494
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|12
|3
|99976
|4
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|785
|12
|430349
|41
|7696
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2868
|161
|2065264
|544
|23540
|36
|West Bengal
|10583
|1293
|2002677
|526
|21225
|3
|3
|Total#
|113864
|2153
|42879477
|13958
|525223
|23
|8
|24
|***Note for Kerala 2-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 01 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Paradigm shift in online learning post-Covid era helping unprivileged kids to rewrite their destiny