Maharashtra reports 10,697 new Covid cases, 360 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 10,697 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 58,98,550, the death toll increased to 1,08,333 with 360 new fatalities.

As many as 14,910 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 56,31,767. The number of active cases stands at 1,55,474.

Mumbai recorded 733 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,15,879, while 18 patients died of the infection and 732 recovered from it, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 15,164 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,82,678.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.48 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent. Currently, 9,63,227 people are in home quarantine and 5,807 are in institutional quarantine.

