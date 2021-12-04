India logs 8,603 COVID cases, over 8,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 99,974

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker administers dose of COVID vaccine to woman amid fear of spread of new variant of COVID in Bengaluru.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 8,603 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 415 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 8,190 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.35 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,40,53,856.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 99,974, the ministry data showed today.

Over 126.53 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,70,530. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 64,60,26,786 samples have been tested up to December 3 for COVID-19. Of these 12,52,596 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 4,995 new positive cases and 44 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 51,45,085 and the death toll to 41,124. The State health department tested 62,343 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 21 wards across 19 local self government bodies in which the weekly infection population ratio was above ten per cent.

A total of 4,463 persons recuperated from the disease today, taking the number of those cured to 50,70,497. Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of fresh cases-- 790, followed by Ernakulam with 770 cases and Kozhikode with 578.

"Currently, there are 44,637 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 7.5 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.

