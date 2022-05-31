Tuesday, May 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID 19: India reports 2,338 new cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID 19: India reports 2,338 new cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,04,41,292 samples have been tested up to May 30 for COVID-19. Of these, 3,63,883 samples were tested on Monday.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2022 9:18 IST
covid cases today, covid cases, covid 19
Image Source : PTI

Bengaluru: A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test at KSRTC bus stand 

Highlights

  • India recorded 2,338 new cases of the novel coronavirus in last 24 hours.
  • India saw a total of 2,134 discharges in the last 24 hours.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 17,883.

India recorded 2,338 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 19 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (May 31), the country saw a total of 2,134 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,15,574. 

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 17,883, the health ministry data showed today.  The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,630. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,04,41,292 samples have been tested up to May 30 for COVID-19. Of these, 3,63,883 samples were tested on Monday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

 
Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,06,523 and the death toll climbed to 26,209. A total of 8,768 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 9914 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 43 2305148 14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   64208   296      
4 Assam 7 716237   7986      
5 Bihar 43   818469 12256      
6 Chandigarh 106 91145 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 53 1138354 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1486 138  1878828 349  26209   1
10 Goa 117 241829 3832      
11 Gujarat 216 1213997 26  10944      
12 Haryana 1044 61  990915 235  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 46 280871 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 64 449432 4752      
15 Jharkhand 19 429998 5319      
16 Karnataka 2106 65  3909693 101  40106      
17 Kerala*** 5498 222  6481092 576  69740   17 17
18 Ladakh 4 28033   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 318 13  1031509 32  10736      
21 Maharashtra 3131 134  7735385 297  147859      
22 Manipur 6   135110   2120      
23 Meghalaya 4 92229 1593      
24 Mizoram 142 19  227477 38  698      
25 Nagaland 2   34735   760      
26 Odisha 127 1279184   9126      
27 Puducherry 16 163876 1962      
28 Punjab 139 742452 12  17752      
29 Rajasthan 515 142  1275634 187  9557   1
30 Sikkim 0   38713   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 493 45  3416858 44  38025      
32 Telangana 416 788691 45  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 462 15  429725 21  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 920 67  2055266 86  23519      
36 West Bengal 336 1997816 35  21204      
Total# 17883 185  42615574 2134  524630 17 19
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 4 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 13 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News