COVID 19: India reports 2,338 new cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights India recorded 2,338 new cases of the novel coronavirus in last 24 hours.

India saw a total of 2,134 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 17,883.

India recorded 2,338 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 19 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (May 31), the country saw a total of 2,134 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,15,574.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 17,883, the health ministry data showed today. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,630. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,04,41,292 samples have been tested up to May 30 for COVID-19. Of these, 3,63,883 samples were tested on Monday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.



Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,06,523 and the death toll climbed to 26,209. A total of 8,768 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 1 9914 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 43 4 2305148 8 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64208 296 4 Assam 7 2 716237 7986 5 Bihar 43 818469 5 12256 6 Chandigarh 106 6 91145 4 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 53 1 1138354 9 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1486 138 1878828 349 26209 1 1 10 Goa 117 2 241829 6 3832 11 Gujarat 216 8 1213997 26 10944 12 Haryana 1044 61 990915 235 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 46 5 280871 1 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 64 3 449432 9 4752 15 Jharkhand 19 2 429998 2 5319 16 Karnataka 2106 65 3909693 101 40106 17 Kerala*** 5498 222 6481092 576 69740 17 17 18 Ladakh 4 1 28033 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 318 13 1031509 32 10736 21 Maharashtra 3131 134 7735385 297 147859 22 Manipur 6 135110 2120 23 Meghalaya 4 1 92229 1 1593 24 Mizoram 142 19 227477 38 698 25 Nagaland 2 34735 760 26 Odisha 127 6 1279184 9126 27 Puducherry 16 3 163876 3 1962 28 Punjab 139 4 742452 12 17752 29 Rajasthan 515 142 1275634 187 9557 1 1 30 Sikkim 0 38713 452 31 Tamil Nadu 493 45 3416858 44 38025 32 Telangana 416 3 788691 45 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 462 15 429725 21 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 920 67 2055266 86 23519 36 West Bengal 336 8 1997816 35 21204 Total# 17883 185 42615574 2134 524630 2 17 19 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 4 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 13 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

