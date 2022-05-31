COVID 19: India reports 2,338 new cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights
India recorded 2,338 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 19 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (May 31), the country saw a total of 2,134 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,15,574.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 17,883, the health ministry data showed today. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,630. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,04,41,292 samples have been tested up to May 30 for COVID-19. Of these, 3,63,883 samples were tested on Monday.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,06,523 and the death toll climbed to 26,209. A total of 8,768 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|1
|9914
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|43
|4
|2305148
|8
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|64208
|296
|4
|Assam
|7
|2
|716237
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|43
|818469
|5
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|106
|6
|91145
|4
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|53
|1
|1138354
|9
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1486
|138
|1878828
|349
|26209
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|117
|2
|241829
|6
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|216
|8
|1213997
|26
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1044
|61
|990915
|235
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|46
|5
|280871
|1
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|64
|3
|449432
|9
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|19
|2
|429998
|2
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|2106
|65
|3909693
|101
|40106
|17
|Kerala***
|5498
|222
|6481092
|576
|69740
|17
|17
|18
|Ladakh
|4
|1
|28033
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|318
|13
|1031509
|32
|10736
|21
|Maharashtra
|3131
|134
|7735385
|297
|147859
|22
|Manipur
|6
|135110
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|4
|1
|92229
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|142
|19
|227477
|38
|698
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|34735
|760
|26
|Odisha
|127
|6
|1279184
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|16
|3
|163876
|3
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|139
|4
|742452
|12
|17752
|29
|Rajasthan
|515
|142
|1275634
|187
|9557
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|0
|38713
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|493
|45
|3416858
|44
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|416
|3
|788691
|45
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|462
|15
|429725
|21
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|920
|67
|2055266
|86
|23519
|36
|West Bengal
|336
|8
|1997816
|35
|21204
|Total#
|17883
|185
|42615574
|2134
|524630
|2
|17
|19
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 4 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 13 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR