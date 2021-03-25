COVID-19 second wave sweeps across country; Mumbai records over 5500 cases, 1500 in Delhi

Image Source : PTI Health experts and doctors have attributed this 'sudden rise' in cases to people turning complacent.

The second wave of Covid pandemic appears to be advancing swiftly across the country with several states registering a big spike in the number of cases. While Mumbai recorded 5,504 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, national capital Delhi also witnessed a three-month high tally of 1,515 cases on Thursday.

In Delhi, Thursday's figures were the highest since December 16 when 1,547 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

As far as states are concerned, Maharashtra continues to witness the frightening rise in cases. The state reported 35,952 new cases and 111 deaths today.

ALSO READ: These 10 districts concentrate maximum active covid cases. Check list

In Punjab, the tally stood at 2,700 cases. With 43 more people succumbing to the deadly infection the total death toll in the state stands at 6,517.

Madhya Pradesh is another state where coronavirus cases are skyrocketing every day. As many 1,885 cases were reported on Thursday which was the most in the last six months. The positivity rate has also increased manifold in the state and stands at 6.9 per cent now. Indore (548), Bhopal (398), Jabalpur (109) have reported the most number of cases in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ: 53,476 new Covid-19 cases: India records biggest single-day jump in more than 5 months

Health experts and doctors have attributed this 'sudden rise' in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and 'assuming all is well now'.

The next two-three months could be challenging, they said, adding the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to.

Latest India News