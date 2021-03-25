53,476 new Covid-19 cases: India records biggest single-day jump in more than 5 months

India on Wednesday reported over 50,000 coronavirus cases, the highest-single day covid count in over 5 months, as per the Union Health Ministry daily bulletin on COVID-19. Last year on October 23, the country had reported 54,350 cases.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 53,476 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus to 1,17,87,534. The number of active cases now stands at 3,95,192.
As many as 26,490 patients were recovered from the highly contagious disease yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,12,31,650. While, India recorded 251 fatalities in the last 24 hours. So far, around 1,60,692 people have lost their lives due to the infection.
The vaccination drive in underway nationwide and a total of 5,31,45,709 people have been vaccinated across the nation till now.
Here is the state-wise list of COVID-19 cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|4973
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2946
|884978
|7197
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|16785
|56
|4
|Assam
|1719
|215277
|1103
|5
|Bihar
|727
|261648
|1565
|6
|Chandigarh
|2178
|22587
|365
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|11934
|313749
|4011
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|70
|3438
|2
|9
|Delhi
|4890
|635364
|10973
|10
|Goa
|1156
|55004
|821
|11
|Gujarat
|8823
|278880
|4466
|12
|Haryana
|6745
|272714
|3110
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1654
|58620
|1027
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1513
|125535
|1983
|15
|Jharkhand
|969
|119626
|1100
|16
|Karnataka
|16905
|946589
|12461
|17
|Kerala
|24578
|1080803
|4527
|18
|Ladakh
|101
|9711
|130
|19
|Lakshadweep
|104
|592
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|10047
|266323
|3919
|21
|Maharashtra
|248604
|2262593
|53684
|22
|Manipur
|53
|28935
|374
|23
|Meghalaya
|22
|13848
|149
|24
|Mizoram
|18
|4425
|11
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|12133
|91
|26
|Odisha
|990
|336337
|1919
|27
|Puducherry
|445
|39521
|679
|28
|Punjab
|20522
|193280
|6474
|29
|Rajasthan
|4672
|319695
|2808
|30
|Sikkim
|43
|6032
|135
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|9746
|849064
|12630
|32
|Telengana
|3684
|299427
|1680
|33
|Tripura
|43
|33045
|392
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1112
|96062
|1706
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4388
|596286
|8769
|36
|West Bengal
|3782
|567771
|10312
|Total#
|395192
|11231650
|160692
