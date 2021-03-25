53,476 new Covid-19 cases: India records biggest single-day jump in more than 5 months

Image Source : PTI With over 50,000 COVID cases, India sees highest in over 5 months

India on Wednesday reported over 50,000 coronavirus cases, the highest-single day covid count in over 5 months, as per the Union Health Ministry daily bulletin on COVID-19. Last year on October 23, the country had reported 54,350 cases.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 53,476 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus to 1,17,87,534. The number of active cases now stands at 3,95,192.

As many as 26,490 patients were recovered from the highly contagious disease yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,12,31,650. While, India recorded 251 fatalities in the last 24 hours. So far, around 1,60,692 people have lost their lives due to the infection.

The vaccination drive in underway nationwide and a total of 5,31,45,709 people have been vaccinated across the nation till now.

Here is the state-wise list of COVID-19 cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 4973 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 2946 884978 7197 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 16785 56 4 Assam 1719 215277 1103 5 Bihar 727 261648 1565 6 Chandigarh 2178 22587 365 7 Chhattisgarh 11934 313749 4011 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 70 3438 2 9 Delhi 4890 635364 10973 10 Goa 1156 55004 821 11 Gujarat 8823 278880 4466 12 Haryana 6745 272714 3110 13 Himachal Pradesh 1654 58620 1027 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1513 125535 1983 15 Jharkhand 969 119626 1100 16 Karnataka 16905 946589 12461 17 Kerala 24578 1080803 4527 18 Ladakh 101 9711 130 19 Lakshadweep 104 592 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 10047 266323 3919 21 Maharashtra 248604 2262593 53684 22 Manipur 53 28935 374 23 Meghalaya 22 13848 149 24 Mizoram 18 4425 11 25 Nagaland 2 12133 91 26 Odisha 990 336337 1919 27 Puducherry 445 39521 679 28 Punjab 20522 193280 6474 29 Rajasthan 4672 319695 2808 30 Sikkim 43 6032 135 31 Tamil Nadu 9746 849064 12630 32 Telengana 3684 299427 1680 33 Tripura 43 33045 392 34 Uttarakhand 1112 96062 1706 35 Uttar Pradesh 4388 596286 8769 36 West Bengal 3782 567771 10312 Total# 395192 11231650 160692

