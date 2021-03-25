Thursday, March 25, 2021
     
  4. 53,476 new Covid-19 cases: India records biggest single-day jump in more than 5 months

53,476 new Covid-19 cases: India records biggest single-day jump in more than 5 months

India on Wednesday reported over 50,000 coronavirus cases, the highest-single day covid count in over 5 months.

New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2021 10:08 IST
India on Wednesday reported over 50,000 coronavirus cases, the highest-single day covid count in over 5 months, as per the Union Health Ministry daily bulletin on COVID-19. Last year on October 23, the country had reported 54,350 cases.  

In the last 24 hours, a total of 53,476 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus to 1,17,87,534. The number of active cases now stands at 3,95,192. 

As many as 26,490 patients were recovered from the highly contagious disease yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,12,31,650. While, India recorded 251 fatalities in the last 24 hours. So far, around 1,60,692 people have lost their lives due to the infection. 

The vaccination drive in underway nationwide and a total of 5,31,45,709 people have been vaccinated across the nation till now. 

Here is the state-wise list of COVID-19 cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 4973 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 2946 884978 7197
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 16785 56
4 Assam 1719 215277 1103
5 Bihar 727 261648 1565
6 Chandigarh 2178 22587 365
7 Chhattisgarh 11934 313749 4011
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 70 3438 2
9 Delhi 4890 635364 10973
10 Goa 1156 55004 821
11 Gujarat 8823 278880 4466
12 Haryana 6745 272714 3110
13 Himachal Pradesh 1654 58620 1027
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1513 125535 1983
15 Jharkhand 969 119626 1100
16 Karnataka 16905 946589 12461
17 Kerala 24578 1080803 4527
18 Ladakh 101 9711 130
19 Lakshadweep 104 592 1
20 Madhya Pradesh 10047 266323 3919
21 Maharashtra 248604 2262593 53684
22 Manipur 53 28935 374
23 Meghalaya 22 13848 149
24 Mizoram 18 4425 11
25 Nagaland 2 12133 91
26 Odisha 990 336337 1919
27 Puducherry 445 39521 679
28 Punjab 20522 193280 6474
29 Rajasthan 4672 319695 2808
30 Sikkim 43 6032 135
31 Tamil Nadu 9746 849064 12630
32 Telengana 3684 299427 1680
33 Tripura 43 33045 392
34 Uttarakhand 1112 96062 1706
35 Uttar Pradesh 4388 596286 8769
36 West Bengal 3782 567771 10312
Total# 395192 11231650 160692

