India records 35,499 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 97.4%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,02,188 the Health Ministry data showed.

India recorded 35,499 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 447 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 39,686 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,11,39,457. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,02,188, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,28,309.

A total of 50,86,64,759 people are vaccinated in the country as of Health Ministry's data on Monday.

As of Sunday August 08, total 48,17,67,232 have been tested in the country, and 13,71,871 samples were tested on Sunday alone.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States crossed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections Saturday, a milestone last exceeded during the winter surge and driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates in the South.

Health officials fear that cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar if more Americans don't embrace the vaccine. Nationwide, 50 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated and more than 70 per cent of adults have received at least one dose.

“Our models show that if we don't (vaccinate people), we could be up to several hundred thousand cases a day, similar to our surge in early January,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said.

It took the US about nine months to cross 100,000 average daily cases in November before peaking at about 250,000 in early January. Cases bottomed out in June, averaging about 11,000 per day, but six weeks later the number is 107,143.

Hospitalisations and deaths are also increasing, though all are still below peaks seen early this year before vaccines became widely available. More than 44,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the CDC, up 30 per cent in a week and nearly four times the number in June.

More than 120,000 were hospitalized in January.

Also Read: Anthony Fauci hopeful of COVID vaccines getting full OK by FDA within weeks

Latest India News