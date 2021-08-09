Nagpur Covid curbs to relax from today, restaurants to remain open till 10 PM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nagpur: Health workers give COVID-19 vaccine doses to elderly persons at a drive-in vaccination centre

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Sunday issued an order consisting several relaxations in Covid curbs in the city. The relaxations are imposed in light of reduced daily Covid cases, reduced positivity rate and availability of sufficient beds for COVID/Mucormycosis patients. The order allows restaurants to functions till 10 PM on all days at 50% capacity, and has extended the time duration for Coaching classes or tuitions to 8PM. Earlier, they were only allowed till 4PM.

However, Cinema halls and multiplexes will continue to remain closed, and meetings or elections of local bodies will only take place online.

Here are some relaxations mentioned in the order.

Social, cultural, political or any such gatherings can be conducted at 50% capacity in public halls. However, no event can exceed the time duration of 3 hours. The same duration applies to funeral gatherings too with no more than 20 people.

Gymnasium, Yoga center, hair cutting salon, beauty parlors, spas and other wellness centers can operate till 8PM at 50% capacity on all days. No air conditioners are allowed.

Public transport can functions at 100% capacity without the provision to stand. Also, transport of goods is permitted.

Inter-district travel is allowed for passengers in a regular fashion, unless they are moving to or passing through any stoppage at Level 5. In this case, carrying an e-pass is mandatory.

Amusement Parks can remain functional till 6PM, without watersports. Libraries, reading rooms and study rooms can be used till 8PM.

Aadhar card centres, educational institutes in medical skills running courses for COVID management, and Govt or semi-Govt training institutes can function regulary.

Restriction on movement (except for emergency reasons) will remain in place from 11PM to 5AM

The order states that the term 'regular' means normal ways of transcation, with Covid appropriate behavior in place. Besides, it also mandates shops or malls to vaccinate all their staff. If any person or authority doesn't comply by the norms, they will be liable for strict action under Disaster Management Act 2005.

