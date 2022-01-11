Covid: All private offices to remain closed, work-from-home system returns, says DDMA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Covid: All private offices will remain closed, work-from-home system returns, says DDMA

In an attempt to contain the surge in cases, all private offices in Delhi will remain closed and employees will report under the work-from-home system. Only offices under essential services will be exempted.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday took this decision after reviewing the current situation in the national capital. Delhi reported over 19,000 new cases on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 25 per cent, the highest since May 5. The city also reported 17 deaths.

On Monday, Delhi shut restaurants and bars and said only takeaways and home delivery would be allowed. Also, offices had been asked to function with half their employees in office and the rest at home. Government offices in the city are working with 50 percent attendance.

Those exempted from the new rule include private banks, offices providing essential services, insurance companies, pharma companies, microfinance companies, lawyers' offices and courier services.

