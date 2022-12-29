Follow us on Image Source : PTI Foreigner goes missing after testing COVID-19 positive in Agra, provided incorrect contact details

Covid Alert: A foreign tourist has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19 in Agra. As per the news report, he visited the Taj Mahal on December 26, 2022. Dr Arun Srivastava, Chief Medical Office (CFO) of Agra has informed that the tourist is still missing. As per the officer, they are facing difficulties to find him as the contact details provided by the tourist are incorrect.

Tourist's covid-19 report found positive

Dr Arun Srivastava, who is the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra, said that they have not been able to find the tourist as the contact details given by him are incorrect. "A tourist visited the Taj Mahal on December 26 and his sample for the COVID-19 test was taken at the entrance gate of the monument. His report found COVID-19 positive in the RT PCR test. However, the contact number and other details mentioned by the tourist are incorrect and we have not been able to find him since then," Srivastava told PTI.

Steps taken to trace the tourist

He said that now the health department is looking for the tourist with the help of the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), the Hotels association and other sources. "The Health Department in Agra is taking steps to trace the location of the tourist so that he can be given proper treatment and other people can also be saved from infection," he said.

What the official said

"We have asked hotel associations to provide the details of the foreign tourists staying in hotels and are also taking help from the police and LIU. Besides that now onwards an ID card of every foreign tourist will be taken at the time of sample collection for the future record," Srivastava said.

Latest India News