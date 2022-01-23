Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Looking to prevent catching Covid? Research says red wine could help

Highlights A research has indicated that red wine could help stave off Covid 19.

People who drink more than five glasses a week had a 17 per cent lower risk.

Experts believe this is due to the polyphenol content in red wine.

As the third wave of Covid-19 looms large over the world, people are looking to prevent catching the infection or any variant of it. Research has surfaced that claims red wine could help stave off Covid-19. People who drink more than five glasses a week had a 17 per cent lower risk of catching the virus, the Daily Mail reported citing the study.

Experts believe this is due to the polyphenol content, which can inhibit the effect of viruses such as flu and respiratory tract-related infections. White wine drinkers who consume between one to four glasses a week had an eight per cent lower risk of catching the virus compared with non-drinkers.

Beer and cider drinkers had a nearly 28 per cent higher chance of getting Covid, regardless of how much they consumed.

For the research, figures from the British database UK Biobank were analyzed at China's Shenzhen Kangning Hospital.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest India News