Image Source : AP COVID-19 low cost medicine Dexamethasone approved for use in India

The Central government has approved the use of low-cost steroid medicine dexamethasone for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India. This drug will be used only to treat patients with severe symptoms. British clinical trials had earlier found Dexamethasone to be effective against severely ill COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already called for an increase in the production of Dexamethasone. The WHO has, however, also warned that the drug should be used under strict medical supervision and only to treat severe patients.

Dexamethasone is manufactured by an Indian company headquartered in Ahmedabad. It has been in the market for over 60 years and has been used to combat inflammation.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage