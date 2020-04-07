Image Source : PTI COVID-19 in Jharkhand: 54-year-old woman tests COVID-19 positive in Hindpidi

With one more coronavirus positive case coming to the fore, the total such cases in Jharkhand has risen to four. Three of these cases are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat followers.

A 54-year-old woman from Hindpidi who tested positive had come in contact with an Malaysian woman who was among those who had been earlier evacuated from a mosque in Hindpidi.

It is suspected that the new patient may have got the infection from the Malaysian woman, who tested corona positive on March 31 and is now undergoing treatment at Rajindra Institute of Medical Science, Ranchi.

After the new case came to the fore, the Jharkhand woman and six others were quarantined in RIMS.

Apart from these two women, a resident of Vishnugarh in Hazaribag was also found corona positive.

On Sunday, one woman in Telo panchayat area in Chandrapura in Bokaro district tested positive. She had returned to Jharkhand on March 18 after participating in a Tablighi Jamaat meet in Bangladesh capital Dhaka.

(With IANS Inputs)

