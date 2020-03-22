Image Source : PTI COVID-19 in Haryana: Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak among 7 districts put on lockdown

To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Haryana government on Sunday decided a lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Painpat, Jhajjar, Rothak and Panchkula districts till March 31.

A spokesperson for the Health and Family Welfare Department said that orders have been issued regarding the lockdown.

He said that COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Haryana has two international airports in vicinity in New Delhi and Chandigarh and there are more than 6,600 people under surveillance in the state.

Thus, it is imperative to adopt strict social distancing and measures of isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is playing havoc in many countries across the world.

He said in these seven districts no public transport services, including operation of taxis, auto-rickshaws, will be allowed till March 31.

Only transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airports, railway stations, bus terminals and bus stands and for the purpose of essential services will be allowed.

All shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns will close their operations.

The spokesperson said all foreign returnees are directed to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by the local health authorities.

People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services while strictly following social distancing guidelines issued earlier.