COVID-19 Fallout: Govt locks down 75 districts with confirmed coronavirus cases; trains suspended

COVID-19 Fallot: Govt locks down 75 districts with confirmed coronavirus cases; trains suspended

In its effort to contain the fast-spreading COVID-19, the government has decided to lockdown 75 districts that have been affected by coronavirus. The Cabinet Secretary, on Sunday, reviewed the situation with the chief secretaries of all the states, after which the decision was taken. The government has also decided to stop all train services till March 31.

As per the latest orders, all train services will remain suspended till March 31 with the exception of goods trains. Inter-state passenger transport, including buses, will also remain suspended till March 31.

There have been 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India along with 6 deaths. All Indians are complying with the 'Janata Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today as an initiative to counter coronavirus.