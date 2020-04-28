Image Source : PTI Farmers, buyers from Sonipat stopped from coming to Azadpur mandi (Representational Image)

Sonipat District Magistrate passed an order stopping buyers and farmers of Sonipat district in Haryana from coming to Azadpur vegetable market here after corona positive cases were found here. The order was passed on Sunday itself but the traders said that as a lot of them were not aware about it so some buyers of Sonipat reached here on Monday but they won't be allowed from Tuesday.

Azadpur APMC chairman Adil Ahmad Khan told IANS that the Mandi administration is taking all the precautions to contain the corona infection.

Azadpur is the biggest fruits and vegetables market in the country, where the farmers and buyers from across the country come, therefore, medical advisory is being strictly followed.

In his order, Sonepat District Magistrate said a complete ban has been imposed on vegetables coming from Delhi's Azadpur mandi to Sonipat in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

If any farmer from Sonepat goes to sell fruits and vegetables in Azadpur mandi, then action will be taken against him under Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1973, his orders further read.

