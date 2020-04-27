Jhajjar: Vegetable vendor, who commuted daily from Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : PTI Haryana: Vegetable vendor tests positive for coronavirus in Jhajjar

Jhajjar in Haryana has reported the first positive case of coronavirus. According to the details, a vegetable vendor in Jhajjar has tested positive for COVID-19. Authorities in the district have completely sealed the Jhajjar vegetable market, along with the residential area of the infected person. The infected vegetable vendor used to buy vegetables from Delhi's Azadpur Mandi on a daily basis, which he later sold at a local vegetable market in Jhajjar.

The vendor had developed symptoms of COVID-19 infection after which his samples were collected by the health department. The reports of the vegetable vendor came out to be positive on Sunday, following which necessary steps have been taken to seal the area.

The family members of the coronavirus positive vegetable vendor have been quarantined.

More than 400 coronavirus patients from Delhi have been admitted to Jhajjar AIIMS, located near Badli on the Gurugram-Jhajjar state highway. The district, however, did not report any positive case of coronavirus.

Jhajjar District Magistrate Sanjay Joon had earlier attributed it to the strict following of lockdown norms by the locals. "The residents of Jhajjar have also applied old-age practice of 'thikri pehra' in their localities to avoid coronavirus infection.

"The awareness and sensitivity of the people have played a huge role in keeping the district in safe zone," Joon said.

Also Read | Martyr's wife Nitika Dhoundiyal donates 1,000 protective kits to Haryana Police

Also Read | 12 fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana, tally rises to 287

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage