India logs 30,941 fresh Covid-19 cases, 350 deaths in 24 hours; active cases drop to 3,70,640

India recorded 30,941 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 350 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 36,275 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 per cent and total recoveries to 3,19,59,680.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped down to 3,70,640, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,38,560. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 52,15,41,098 samples have been tested up to August 30 for COVID-19. Of these 13,94,573 samples were tested on Monday.
Meanwhile, Assam reported 15 deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, while 538 more people tested positive pushing the caseload to 5,88,856, the National Health Mission said.
Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,13,341 on Monday with 96 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 3,579 as three more people succumbed to the disease, a health official said.
West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 18,434 after 11 more people succumbed to the disease on Monday, a bulletin released by the health department said. The tally went up to 15,48,058 after 510 people tested positive for the infection, it added.
Kerala on Monday reported 19,622 new positive cases and 132 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the caseload to 40,27,030 and the death toll to 20,673.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|7430
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|15179
|1983119
|13825
|Arunachal Pradesh
|966
|51644
|260
|Assam
|7049
|575629
|5640
|Bihar
|113
|715928
|9653
|Chandigarh
|38
|64242
|813
|Chhattisgarh
|480
|990363
|13555
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|6
|10653
|4
|Delhi
|392
|1412244
|25080
|Goa
|945
|169651
|3195
|Gujarat
|151
|815166
|10081
|Haryana
|646
|760136
|9674
|Himachal Pradesh
|1750
|207903
|3592
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1276
|319465
|4407
|Jharkhand
|144
|342566
|5132
|Karnataka
|18784
|2891193
|37278
|Kerala
|213113
|3773754
|20541
|Ladakh
|71
|20273
|207
|Lakshadweep
|30
|10257
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|80
|781559
|10516
|Maharashtra
|56366
|6263416
|137157
|Manipur
|3388
|108161
|1779
|Meghalaya
|2636
|71659
|1306
|Mizoram
|8510
|49239
|213
|Nagaland
|806
|28549
|617
|Odisha
|7039
|991630
|7834
|Puducherry
|692
|120890
|1812
|Punjab
|392
|583790
|16369
|Rajasthan
|123
|945009
|8954
|Sikkim
|1222
|28218
|369
|Tamil Nadu
|17322
|2559637
|34878
|Telangana
|5912
|647594
|3870
|Tripura
|1028
|81023
|798
|Uttarakhand
|335
|335195
|7380
|Uttar Pradesh
|265
|1686165
|22818
|West Bengal
|9070
|1520055
|18423
|Total#
|376324
|31923405
|438210
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR