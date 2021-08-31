Tuesday, August 31, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India logs 30,941 fresh Covid-19 cases, 350 deaths in 24 hours; active cases drop to 3,70,640

India logs 30,941 fresh Covid-19 cases, 350 deaths in 24 hours; active cases drop to 3,70,640

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 36,275 discharges in the last 24 hours.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2021 9:38 IST
covid 19 cases india
Image Source : PTI

Nadia: Beneficiaries show their Aadhaar Card as they wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre 

India recorded 30,941 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 350 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 36,275 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 per cent and total recoveries to 3,19,59,680.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped down to 3,70,640, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,38,560. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 52,15,41,098 samples have been tested up to August 30 for COVID-19. Of these 13,94,573 samples were tested on Monday.

Meanwhile, Assam reported 15 deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, while 538 more people tested positive pushing the caseload to 5,88,856, the National Health Mission said. 

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,13,341 on Monday with 96 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 3,579 as three more people succumbed to the disease, a health official said.

West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 18,434 after 11 more people succumbed to the disease on Monday, a bulletin released by the health department said. The tally went up to 15,48,058 after 510 people tested positive for the infection, it added.

Kerala on Monday reported 19,622 new positive cases and 132 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the caseload to 40,27,030 and the death toll to 20,673.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 7430 129
Andhra Pradesh 15179 1983119 13825
Arunachal Pradesh 966 51644 260
Assam 7049 575629 5640
Bihar 113 715928 9653
Chandigarh 38 64242 813
Chhattisgarh 480 990363 13555
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10653 4
Delhi 392 1412244 25080
Goa 945 169651 3195
Gujarat 151 815166 10081
Haryana 646 760136 9674
Himachal Pradesh 1750 207903 3592
Jammu and Kashmir 1276 319465 4407
Jharkhand 144 342566 5132
Karnataka 18784 2891193 37278
Kerala 213113 3773754 20541
Ladakh 71 20273 207
Lakshadweep 30 10257 51
Madhya Pradesh 80 781559 10516
Maharashtra 56366 6263416 137157
Manipur 3388 108161 1779
Meghalaya 2636 71659 1306
Mizoram 8510 49239 213
Nagaland 806 28549 617
Odisha 7039 991630 7834
Puducherry 692 120890 1812
Punjab 392 583790 16369
Rajasthan 123 945009 8954
Sikkim 1222 28218 369
Tamil Nadu 17322 2559637 34878
Telangana 5912 647594 3870
Tripura 1028 81023 798
Uttarakhand 335 335195 7380
Uttar Pradesh 265 1686165 22818
West Bengal 9070 1520055 18423
Total# 376324 31923405 438210
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Also Read: EU takes US off safe travel list, backs restrictions as Covid infections rise

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Covid-19 lockdown restrictions extended till September 15. Details here

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News