India logs 30,941 fresh Covid-19 cases, 350 deaths in 24 hours; active cases drop to 3,70,640

India recorded 30,941 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 350 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 36,275 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 per cent and total recoveries to 3,19,59,680.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped down to 3,70,640, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,38,560. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 52,15,41,098 samples have been tested up to August 30 for COVID-19. Of these 13,94,573 samples were tested on Monday.

Meanwhile, Assam reported 15 deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, while 538 more people tested positive pushing the caseload to 5,88,856, the National Health Mission said.

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,13,341 on Monday with 96 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 3,579 as three more people succumbed to the disease, a health official said.

West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 18,434 after 11 more people succumbed to the disease on Monday, a bulletin released by the health department said. The tally went up to 15,48,058 after 510 people tested positive for the infection, it added.

Kerala on Monday reported 19,622 new positive cases and 132 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the caseload to 40,27,030 and the death toll to 20,673.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 7430 129 Andhra Pradesh 15179 1983119 13825 Arunachal Pradesh 966 51644 260 Assam 7049 575629 5640 Bihar 113 715928 9653 Chandigarh 38 64242 813 Chhattisgarh 480 990363 13555 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10653 4 Delhi 392 1412244 25080 Goa 945 169651 3195 Gujarat 151 815166 10081 Haryana 646 760136 9674 Himachal Pradesh 1750 207903 3592 Jammu and Kashmir 1276 319465 4407 Jharkhand 144 342566 5132 Karnataka 18784 2891193 37278 Kerala 213113 3773754 20541 Ladakh 71 20273 207 Lakshadweep 30 10257 51 Madhya Pradesh 80 781559 10516 Maharashtra 56366 6263416 137157 Manipur 3388 108161 1779 Meghalaya 2636 71659 1306 Mizoram 8510 49239 213 Nagaland 806 28549 617 Odisha 7039 991630 7834 Puducherry 692 120890 1812 Punjab 392 583790 16369 Rajasthan 123 945009 8954 Sikkim 1222 28218 369 Tamil Nadu 17322 2559637 34878 Telangana 5912 647594 3870 Tripura 1028 81023 798 Uttarakhand 335 335195 7380 Uttar Pradesh 265 1686165 22818 West Bengal 9070 1520055 18423 Total# 376324 31923405 438210 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

