India records 30,548 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest in 4 months; recovery rate improves to 93.42%

India on Tuesday saw a single-day hike of 29,164 new infections, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 88,74,291 while the number of people who have recovered from the disease have surged to 82 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data said on Tuesday.
The coronavirus death toll jumped to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. As on date, there are 4,53,401 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 5.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
With 40,791 new discharges in the last 24 hrs, the total recoveries have surged to 82,90,371 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,65,42,907 samples have been tested up to November 16 with 8,44,382samples being tested on Monday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
Statewise coronavirus status:
|No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|150
|4346
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|17892
|829991
|6881
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1232
|14588
|48
|4
|Assam
|3446
|206044
|964
|5
|Bihar
|5221
|220007
|1189
|6
|Chandigarh
|1052
|14584
|250
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18577
|190463
|2604
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|19
|3273
|2
|9
|Delhi
|40128
|441361
|7713
|10
|Goa
|1424
|43941
|663
|11
|Gujarat
|12456
|172972
|3808
|12
|Haryana
|19342
|180647
|2038
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6775
|22931
|450
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5588
|95824
|1597
|15
|Jharkhand
|2754
|102548
|928
|16
|Karnataka
|26122
|825141
|11541
|17
|Kerala
|71046
|454774
|1888
|18
|Ladakh
|944
|6456
|93
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8996
|172436
|3092
|20
|Maharashtra
|85363
|1618380
|46034
|21
|Manipur
|2993
|18832
|224
|22
|Meghalaya
|933
|9672
|101
|23
|Mizoram
|524
|2915
|5
|24
|Nagaland
|1013
|8959
|53
|25
|Odisha
|8706
|299159
|1543
|26
|Puducherry
|902
|34827
|608
|27
|Punjab
|5601
|132001
|4480
|28
|Rajasthan
|18684
|207224
|2078
|29
|Sikkim
|293
|4137
|91
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|15765
|732656
|11495
|31
|Telengana
|13732
|243686
|1410
|32
|Tripura
|1044
|30631
|364
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4184
|63158
|1116
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|22603
|482854
|7393
|35
|West Bengal
|27897
|398952
|7714
|Total#
|453401
|8290370
|130519