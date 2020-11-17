India records 30,548 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest in 4 months; recovery rate improves to 93.42%

Image Source : PTI Shoppers visit a crowded Chandni Chowk market during 'Dhanteras' on the eve of 'Diwali' and Kali Puja, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata.

India on Tuesday saw a single-day hike of 29,164 new infections, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 88,74,291 while the number of people who have recovered from the disease have surged to 82 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death toll jumped to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. As on date, there are 4,53,401 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 5.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

With 40,791 new discharges in the last 24 hrs, the total recoveries have surged to 82,90,371 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,65,42,907 samples have been tested up to November 16 with 8,44,382samples being tested on Monday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Statewise coronavirus status:

No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 150 4346 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 17892 829991 6881 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1232 14588 48 4 Assam 3446 206044 964 5 Bihar 5221 220007 1189 6 Chandigarh 1052 14584 250 7 Chhattisgarh 18577 190463 2604 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 19 3273 2 9 Delhi 40128 441361 7713 10 Goa 1424 43941 663 11 Gujarat 12456 172972 3808 12 Haryana 19342 180647 2038 13 Himachal Pradesh 6775 22931 450 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5588 95824 1597 15 Jharkhand 2754 102548 928 16 Karnataka 26122 825141 11541 17 Kerala 71046 454774 1888 18 Ladakh 944 6456 93 19 Madhya Pradesh 8996 172436 3092 20 Maharashtra 85363 1618380 46034 21 Manipur 2993 18832 224 22 Meghalaya 933 9672 101 23 Mizoram 524 2915 5 24 Nagaland 1013 8959 53 25 Odisha 8706 299159 1543 26 Puducherry 902 34827 608 27 Punjab 5601 132001 4480 28 Rajasthan 18684 207224 2078 29 Sikkim 293 4137 91 30 Tamil Nadu 15765 732656 11495 31 Telengana 13732 243686 1410 32 Tripura 1044 30631 364 33 Uttarakhand 4184 63158 1116 34 Uttar Pradesh 22603 482854 7393 35 West Bengal 27897 398952 7714 Total# 453401 8290370 130519

