Supreme Court judges not allowed to choose between Covaxin, Covishield: Health Ministry

Supreme Court judges will not be allowed to choose between Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, the Health Ministry clarified on Monday. Media reports claim that the judges of the apex court will be inoculated Tuesday onward.

Dismissing a claim that the judges will be able to choose between the vaccines, the health ministry said the process will be entirely through the Co-Win system.

"Supreme Court judges are not allowed to choose between Covaxin or Covishield. It will be entirely through the Co-Win system. Government facility (CGHS dispensary) within the Supreme Court to be used," the ministry said.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities began from March 1 and registration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal opened at 9 am on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Delhi-based AIIMS and took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He went to AIIMS without any route restrictions and chose early morning hours to ensure there was no inconvenience to people.

