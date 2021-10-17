Follow us on Image Source : AP WHO technical advisory group to meet on Oct 26 to consider EUL for Covaxin: Soumya Swaminathan

The technical advisory group of the World Health Organisation (WHO) will meet on October 26 to consider the emergency use listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Chief Scientist at WHO, Soumya Swaminathan said on Sunday.

In a tweet, Soumya Swaminathan said, "The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26th to consider EUL for Covaxin. WHO has been working closely with Bharat Biotech to complete the dossier."

"Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use and to expand access to populations everywhere," she said.

Covaxin manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional info at the UN Public Health Agency’s request on September 27.

Experts are currently reviewing this information and if it addresses all questions raised, WHO assessment will be finalized next week, the global health body said on October 5.

As per WHO guidelines, Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a procedure to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be used during public health emergencies.

While WHO is yet to authorise the vaccine for emergency use, an expert panel of India's Central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children and adolescents in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for Covaxin to Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

"The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and SEC and have provided their positive recommendations," the vaccine maker said in the statement.

Latest India News