Final decision on emergency use of Covaxin by next week: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is going to take a final decision on Emergency Use Listing (EUL) authorisation of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' next week.

In a tweet, the WHO said, "WHO & an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin."

Covaxin manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional information at WHO’s request on September 27.

Experts are currently reviewing this information and if it addresses all questions raised, WHO assessment will be finalized next week, the global health body said.

As per WHO guidelines, Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a procedure to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be used during public health emergencies.

