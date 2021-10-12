Tuesday, October 12, 2021
     
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets emergency approval for children aged 2-18 years

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received the Subject Expert Committee's nod for administering the drug to children aged 2-18 years. 

New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2021 13:31 IST
Covaxin gets Subject Expert Committee's nod for
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Covaxin gets Subject Expert Committee's nod for administering the drug to children 

Bharat Biotech, which completed the Phase 2/3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for use in children under 18 years of age last week, has received the Subject Expert Committee's nod for administering the drug to kids.

The Hyderabad-based biotechnology company had last week submitted the data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for its verification and subsequent approval for Emergency Use Authorisation for the jab. 

With this, Covaxin becomes the first COVID-19 vaccine that can be administered to children in India.

