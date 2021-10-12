Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets emergency approval for children aged 2-18 years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Covaxin gets Subject Expert Committee's nod for administering the drug to children

Bharat Biotech, which completed the Phase 2/3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for use in children under 18 years of age last week, has received the Subject Expert Committee's nod for administering the drug to kids.

The Hyderabad-based biotechnology company had last week submitted the data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for its verification and subsequent approval for Emergency Use Authorisation for the jab.

With this, Covaxin becomes the first COVID-19 vaccine that can be administered to children in India.

Latest India News