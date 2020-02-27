Image Source : FILE Court convicts 11 in law student rape case

A Ranchi court has convicted 11 persons for raping a 25-year-old law student in November last year. The court of the Judicial Commissioner, Ranchi, Navneet Kumar, on Wednesday found all the 11 accused guilty and fixed March 2 as the date to pronounce the quantum of the sentence.

The 11 convicted persons are Kuldeep Oraon, Sunil Oraon, Sandeep Tirkey, Ajay Munda, Rajan Oraon, Naveen Oraon, Basant Kacchap, Ravi Oraon, Rohit Oraon, Sunil Munda and Rishi Oraon.

On November 26 last year, nine men abducted the law student when she was talking to her male friend at Sangrampur under Kanke police station area in Ranchi. Three others joined them later and committed the crime at a nearby brick kiln.

All the 12 accused were arrested soon after the incident. As one of the accused is a juvenile he is facing trial before the Juvenile Justice Board.

