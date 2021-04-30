Friday, April 30, 2021
     
Couple electrocuted while trying to catch fish in pond in Coimbatore

Raju and Mallika had gone to catch fish in the pond and accidentally stamped on the wire leading to instant death, the police said.

Coimbatore Published on: April 30, 2021 18:15 IST
A couple died of electrocution when they came into contact with a snapped live wire in a pond in Coimbatore on Friday, police said.

Raju and Mallika had gone to catch fish in the pond and accidentally stamped on the wire leading to instant death, the police said.

On information, the police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them to a government hospital for a postmortem.

Further investigations are on, they said.

