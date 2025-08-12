'Country is in safe hands...': Ahmed Patel's son Faisal heaps praise on PM Modi His remarks praising the Centre's handling of Operation Sindoor, which was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians, came amid the Congress's criticism against the BJP-led government for how it handled the Operation.

New Delhi:

Congress stalwart late Ahmed Patel's Son, Faisal Patel, on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in handling the Operation Sindoor that targeted terror bases in Pakistan and said the "country is in safe hands." He further said that while the nation is grappling with challenges such as inflation, unemployment, and other issues, the government is performing well in addressing them.

'PM Modi showed great leadership during Operation Sindoor'

"... Our country is in safe hands because of our Armed Forces. I feel that the leaders who are running the country right now, Narendra Modi, Dr S Jaishankar, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Sudhanshu Trivedi, are working hard. We have our problems like inflation, unemployment, and others, but they are doing a good job."

"It can't be better than who's running the show (the central government) ... The armed forces have done a great job, and PM Narendra Modi showed great leadership and brought us out of a huge crisis," Faisal Patel said.

"It's a big deal. I am proud of our armed forces. I have a lot of respect for Jaishankar ji. How Modi ji picks up bureaucrats and makes them leaders and puts them in Ministry roles, is a very good thing," he added.

'Not upset with the Congress': Faisal Patel

Faisal also clarified that he holds no resentment towards the Congress and is simply taking a break from public life. His statement comes months after the 44-year-old revealed that he had "stopped working" for the party, claiming he was "denied" the opportunity to carry forward his father's legacy.

In February 2025, Faisal Patel announced his decision to break ties with the grand old party.

"... I am not upset with the Congress at all. The whole party is my family, and I have good relations with the senior leaders of the party... I am still in the Congress party... I have not left Congress, I have just taken a sabbatical from public life... I just exist in Congress... The people of Gujarat and the local leaders have wonderful things to say about me..."

Patel further said, "... Rahul Gandhi is a hardworking leader. There are some very bright and intelligent leaders in the Congress, like Shashi Tharoor, DK Shivakumar, Revanth Reddy, Deependra Hooda, and Sachin Pilot. They are very capable leaders. There are problems internally, and I believe the right advice is not given to seniors who are running the party... Their advisors are not doing a good job. They come and go. The senior leaders' advice is not heeded..."

(With ANI inputs)

