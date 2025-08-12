Yashwant Varma cash row: Lok Sabha Speaker forms 3-member panel on proposal to impeach judge Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday accepted a motion backed by 146 MPs seeking the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, after a large amount of cash was discovered at his residence.

New Delhi:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday announced the formation of a three-member committee to look into the proposal to impeach former Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, embroiled in the cash recovery row.

The committee will comprise Supreme Court judge Aravind Kumar, Madras HC Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and jurist B V Acharya to probe charges against Justice Varma.

The Lok Sabha Speaker made the announcement after accepting a motion backed by 146 MPs seeking the impeachment of Varma, after a large amount of cash was discovered at his residence.

What is the Yashwant Varma cash recovery row?

A fire at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma on the evening of March 14 allegedly led firefighters to uncover a large stash of unaccounted cash. A subsequent video that emerged showed bundles of currency burning in the blaze.

The incident sparked allegations of corruption against Justice Varma, which he denied, describing the claims as a conspiracy to frame him. In response, the Chief Justice of India ordered an in-house inquiry and, on March 22, constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

Following the allegations, Justice Varma was repatriated to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court, where he was recently sworn in. However, acting on the CJI’s directions, his judicial responsibilities were withdrawn.