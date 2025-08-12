'Khopdi sanak gayi toh ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega': Mithun Chakraborty's stinging warning to Bilawal Bhutto BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty lashed out at former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his warning to India on the Indus Waters Treaty.

New Delhi:

Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday hit back at Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s fresh threat to India over changes in the Indus Waters Treaty. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, the actor-turned politician said, “Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur humari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega.”In a pointed yet sarcastic remark, Chakraborty added, “We have also thought of building a dam where 140 crore people will pee. After that, we will open the dam, and a tsunami will occur. I have nothing against the people of Pakistan. I have said all of this for him (Bilawal Bhutto).”

What did Pakistan’s Bhutto say?

Bilawal’s warning came during an event organised by the Culture Department of the Sindh government, where he framed India’s diversion of Indus waters as an assault on Pakistan’s “history, culture, and civilisation,” particularly in Sindh. He alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s water project amounted to a direct threat to Pakistan’s water security and linked it to India’s “defeat” in a May military clash.

This is not Bilawal’s first warning, in June, he told Pakistan’s Parliament that the country would “go to war” if denied its share of Indus waters. Earlier, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir had issued a nuclear threat to India, warning of infrastructure destruction if New Delhi diverted river flows.

Indus Water Treaty

India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in April following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has maintained that the accord will not be reinstated. The Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan’s repeated nuclear threats only reinforce doubts about the safety of its nuclear command, adding that India “will not give in to nuclear blackmail.”