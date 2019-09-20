Historic: PM Narendra Modi hails corporate tax cut

Corporate tax cut historic: Narendra Modi

Asserting that economic announcements made in the last few weeks show that his government is leaving no stone unturned to make India a better place to do business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's economy booster. PM Modi termed the announcement as 'historic'.

It will give a great stimulus to #MakeInIndia, attract private investment from across the globe, improve the competitiveness of our private sector, create more jobs and result in a win-win for 130 crore Indians," he said.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2019

Battling a six-year low economic growth and a 45-year high unemployment rate, the government on Friday slashed corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10 per cent to 25.17 per cent to bring them at par with Asian rivals such as China and South Korea, as it looked to boost demand and investments.

