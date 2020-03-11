Coronavirus in India: 45-year-old man who tested positive has recovered, no fresh cases in Tamil Nadu

The 45-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus has recovered with results of his samples coming out negative and as of now there are no confirmed virus cases in Tamil Nadu, State Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said on Wednesday. The speedy recovery was possible only because of meticulous treatment and expertise of the state health department to handle exigencies, the minister posted on social media.

The man, who recently returned from Oman, tested positive on March 7, making him the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the state. "As of now, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases and there are no more pending samples for testing at labs as all have tested negative," he said.

On Tuesday, Vijayabhaskar said results of samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus had turned negative. The samples include those who travelled with the affected man, currently undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, and members of his family.

The minister appealed to people to extend their support to keep coronavirus at bay by spreading awareness about the disease and maintaining personal hygiene practices

at workplaces and homes. Meanwhile, Chennai Port Trust said it would not allow any cruise ship from any foreign destination to enter the port till end of the month.

India on Wednesday prohibited entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post February 1, 2020 to its major ports till March 31.

