Coronavirus suspect jumps from 3rd floor of hospital building in Delhi

Image Source : AP Coronavirus suspect, whose test reports are awaited, jumped from 3rd floor of hospital building in Delhi.

A coronavirus positive suspect who resides at DDA flats near Mata Sundri Road Delhi (lP estate) jumped from the third floor of Jai Prakash Narayan (JPN) hospital and broke his leg. He first dropped on tin roof and then on ground hurting his leg. According to the doctors, the patient's condition is stable. Meanwhile, his coronavirus test report result is awaited. So far, total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delhi have surged to 445. The sudden surge in the COVID-19 patients have been witnessed following Tablighi Jamaat's event in Delhi' Nizamuddin West. India, meanwhile, has 3,374 confirmed cases including 77 deaths while 267 patients have been cured.

Earlier in the day, two more confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported from Delhi's State Cancer Institute. As per the latest reports, 2 nurses from the hospital have tested COVID-19 positive. Earlier, the hospital was sealed off after a doctor had tested positive for coronavirus. The following day, DSCI saw another 3 nurses test positive for COVID-19. Medical staff from AIIMS to Delhi's Mohalla clinic have been found COVID-19 positive in the last few days.

The country saw an increase of 302 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra meanwhile continues to be the COVID-19 hotspot in the country with the maximum number of people infected with the deadly disease. Next to Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu with over 485 coronavirus cases as the city registered a steep rise in the past few days after Tablighi Jamaat incident. Delhi is also one of the worst-hit regions having over 445 COVID-19 cases.

