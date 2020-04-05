61-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Surat; 14 new cases reported from Gujarat

Image Source : PTI 61-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Surat; Gujarat toll reaches 11

A 61-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus died at a hospital in Surat on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat to 11, a senior health official said. "The woman was admitted to hospital on Saturday in a condition where it was difficult to save her," Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said. On Saturday, a 67-year-old woman died at a hospital in Ahmedabad, while on Friday, two coronavirus patients succumbed, including a 78-year-old man in Vadodara and a 67-year-old man in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has jumped to 122 with 14 new patients being reported from the state, an official said on Sunday.

Out of the 14 new cases, 10 have a direct or indirect link to the religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of the total cases in the state, 72 are of local transmission, 33 patients have foreign travel history and 17 have inter-state travel history, she said. So far, 17 patients have been discharged after recovery, she said.

Till Saturday, 10 deaths due to coronavirus were reported.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said, "On Saturday evening, three more positive cases have been found, on top of the ten reported in the morning. Two of them are in Ahmedabad while one is in Surat. The younger Ahmedabad patient has a travel history to Delhi, while the other two are locally transmitted "

"Good news is that two of the female patients discharged today were pregnant, which gives us hope that despite adversities, the virus can be defeated," said Ravi.

Today's count takes the total corona positive cases in the state to 108, including 10 deaths. The maximum number of cases are in Ahmedabad: 45 (5 death, 5 cured), followed by Gandhinagar: 13 (4 cured), Surat: 13 (1 death, 3 cured), Rajkot: 10 (1 cured), Vadodara (1 death, 1 cured) and Bhavnagar: 9 (2 death) each, Porbandar 3, Gir-Somnath: 2 and 1 each in Kutch, Mehsana, Panchmahal and Patan.

"Till now we have taken 2,276 samples out of which 2,159 are negative, 108 positive and 9 are pending," added Ravi in the evening.

The total number of quarantined in the state is 15,777, where 14,520 are home quarantined, 986 in government facilities and 271 in private facilities.

Total 418 FIR have been filed for violation of quarantine measures in the state, Ravi said.

"Another good news is rapoid testing procedure called the Rapid Antibody Test (RAT). Earlier, there were no specific guidelines available but yesterday we have received the guidelines from the ICMR, so shortly that RAT testing will speed up the screening of the patients," added Ravi.

Also Read | Coronavirus scare: 42-year-old businessman in quarantine commits suicide in Gujarat

Also Read | COVID-19 in Gujarat: 67-year-old coronavirus positive man dies in Ahmedabad​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News