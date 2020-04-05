Image Source : PTI Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu; toll rises to 5 (Representational image)

The deadly coronavirus claimed two more lives in Tamil Nadu. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients who died in the state has risen to five. The southern state has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country which now stand at a whopping 485.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday rose to 3,374. As per the figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the number of active cases in India stands at 3,030 while 266 people have recovered from the infection. As many as 77 people have been killed by COVID-19 in the country.

More details awaited.

